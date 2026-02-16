Ole Miss Men’s Tennis started the spring season 12-0 under new head coach Jake Jacoby.

The Rebels have won all singles matches that were played out. The Rebels’ No. 1 singles player Stefano D’Agostino has won all but one of his singles matches, with the one loss coming against Dayton. He and his doubles partner, Pietro Pampanin, have lost only two of seven doubles matches.

Pampanin, the Rebels No. 2 singles player, has won six of his eight matches. He also has an additional doubles win to his name with his one-time doubles partner, Vlado Jankanj, which was a 6-0 win over Furman.

Jankanj has won six of his matches in the No. 4 singles bracket, which makes him undefeated in finished matches. No. 5 singles player, Noah Schlagenhauf, has also won all six of his matches.

Benjamin Martin, the Rebels’ No. 6 singles player, is also undefeated in finished matches, with seven singles wins to his name. In doubles, he has seven wins and one loss in doubles with his partner Matthieu Chambonniere.

Kai Milburn has only played in one full singles match, which he won against Furman 6-3, 6-2.

Isac Strömberg has won six of his seven singles matches, with one additional match unfinished. Strömberg and his doubles partner Milburn are ranked No. 18 in the nation for men’s collegiate doubles tennis.

The duo has won five of nine completed matches. Their losses have been close, with the largest deficit being a 6-2 loss against Memphis.

Even with a few losses, this pair is one to keep eyes on throughout the season. They were one of six SEC doubles duos to qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship last fall, and the only men’s duo from Ole Miss. The pair’s dominant past performances set the stage for an exciting upcoming spring season.

After a successful nonconference season, the Rebels will begin conference play in College Station, Texas against Texas A&M on Feb. 21.

Republish This Story