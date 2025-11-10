After three seasons at the helm of the Ole Miss Soccer program, Molly Rouse will not return as head coach for the Rebels next season. Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced Rouse’s departure from the program on Monday via press release.

Ole Miss Athletics will now begin its search for a new head coach.

“We have enjoyed a history of success in our soccer program, and the foundation is in place to return to that level,” Carter said in the statement. “Our search is underway to identify the right coach that can help our student-athletes compete for and win championships.”

Rouse and the Rebels concluded the 2025 season with a record of 4-8-3 and went winless in SEC play at 0-7-3.

She produced a 7-7-3 record in her first season in Oxford, highlighted by the program’s first SEC victory over LSU in 2023. However, the following year, the Rebels finished 5-13-1 overall and 0-9-1 in conference play.

