Eight Ole Miss Football players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft April 24-26. This was the most selections that any Rebel draft class has received since the start of the seven round draft era in 1994. In addition, 12 Ole Miss players were signed as free agents.

In the first round, the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 16 overall pick was defensive tackle Walter Nolen. His draft selection was the highest of any Ole Miss player since 2016 when Laremy Tunsil was selected No. 13.

The New York Giants grabbed quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick. Dart was the second quarterback picked in the draft this year.

Wide receiver Tre Harris III and cornerback Trey Amos were called in the second round. Harris, the No. 55 pick, was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. Amos went No. 61 overall to the Washington Commanders. Defensive end Princely Umanmielen became the third Rebel selected on day two when the Carolina Panthers drafted him as No. 77 overall.

Three more Rebels heard their names called on day three. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins went No. 138 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round. Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. went to the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round at No. 172 overall, and No. 180 pick defensive tackle JJ Pegues went to the Las Vegas Raiders in the sixth round.

Rebel players who were not drafted in the seven rounds had the opportunity to make an NFL roster as free agents (UDFA). The following players have signed an UDFA deal: Caden Prieskorn with the Detroit Lions, Ulysses Bentley with the Indianapolis Colts, John Saunders with the Miami Dolphins, Juice Wells with the New York Giants, Isaiah Hamilton with the Seattle Seahawks, Gerquan Scott with the Buffalo Bills, Caden Davis with the New York Jets, Trey Washington with the Indianapolis Colts, Nate Kalepo with Tampa Bay, Jared Ivey with the Seattle Seahawks, Brandon Turnage with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jeremy James with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not only does this mark a program-history draft weekend for Ole Miss, but it also shows the success Head Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have in working the transfer portal. All eight draft picks this season transferred to Ole Miss from other schools.

Some played only one season at Ole Miss. The program showed it can quickly bring in talented players from other schools and help them succeed at a high level. It proves that Kiffin and his staff are great at spotting talent and developing it fast, even if players are there for a short time.

Republish This Story