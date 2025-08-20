The Ole Miss Soccer team traveled to Memphis on Sunday to take on the Memphis Tigers, coached by Brooks Monaghan. The Rebels opened the 2025 season with a 3-2 loss.

The Rebs came out firing with early crosses into the box but could not convert. Both teams then proceeded to battle for possession with Ole Miss setting a quick pace.

However, Memphis struck first in the seventh minute off the counter with a three-on-two breakaway, securing a 1-0 lead.

With the ongoing battle for possession, the Rebels produced several opportunities inside the 18-yard box but could not find the back of the net. Memphis outshot the Rebels 9-1 in the first half. Despite the pressure, goalkeeper Sydney O’Billovich kept the Rebels in the game, finishing the first half with four saves.

Just 42 seconds into the second half, Memphis capitalized on a 20-yard shot off a deflection to double their lead.

In the 53rd minute, forward Brooklyn Marn countered down the left side of the 18-yard box with a left-footed strike into the upper 90 of the back-post to put Ole Miss on the board. With a beautiful first goal of her collegiate career, the freshman cut the lead to 2-1.

Ole Miss suffered an unfortunate setback when fifth-year senior midfielder Lauren Montgomery, a 2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist nominee, went down injured after a challenge and was forced to exit the game.

Following in the 73rd minute, Memphis converted a free kick to restore a two-goal cushion. Both teams continued the fight for possession until Ole Miss drew a penalty kick off a Memphis handball. Defender Katie Ramsden stepped up to bury the penalty to make the score 3-2 with nine minutes remaining in the contest.

Unable to secure a tying goal, the Rebels fell short.

With 20 newcomers on the roster and plenty of soccer ahead, Ole Miss returns home Thursday, Aug. 21, to host University of Alabama at Birmingham at 6 p.m.

Republish This Story