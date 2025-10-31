Ole Miss Volleyball continued their season against two highly touted SEC teams from Texas on Friday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Gillom Center. They dropped both matches and fell to 2-8 in conference play.

Texas

The Lady Rebels lost to No. 2 Texas in four sets on Friday, Oct. 24. The Gillom was high in energy on Friday, Oct. 24. Before the match, Mokihana Tufono was honored for reaching 2,000 career assists, and Gabi Placide was honored for reaching 1,000 career kills.

In the first set, the Lady Rebels fell behind 10-3, but clawed back after kills from Placide and Keirstyn Carlton. Placide’s five kills tied the set at 15.

From there, the teams went back and forth. An ace by Shayla Meyer gave Ole Miss its first lead, but Texas continued to keep the match close. A kill by Melia Johnson gave the Lady Rebels a one-point advantage, 28-27, but they failed to hang on. Texas won the set 35-33.

Texas started strong in the second set, but the Lady Rebels kept pace thanks to kills from Placide, Meyer, Carlton and Johnson. The first Ole Miss lead came at 14-13, right before a media timeout. But the Longhorn effort proved to be too much, and Texas won the set 25-18.

The Longhorns built a 9-6 lead to open the third set, but the Lady Rebels went on a brief run to tie the set at 10. Placide’s six kills, along with a handful of blocks, kept Ole Miss in control. Texas rallied, even taking the lead at one point, but the Lady Rebels fought to the end to win the set 25-21.

In the fourth set, Texas jumped to a 15-8 lead. Placide’s kills gave the Lady Rebels a bit of life, but the Longhorns were too much, and Texas defeated Ole Miss 25-18.

Texas A&M

The Lady Rebels were swept by the No. 9 Aggies in Oxford on Sunday, Oct. 26, dropping to 10-11 (2-8 SEC) on the season. Placide led the Lady Rebels with 12 kills and six digs, and Carlton added seven kills and three blocks.

The Lady Rebels began the first set with a 9-3 lead behind two serving aces from Bella Bonanno and two kills from Meyer. The Aggies recovered, tying the match at 11, but the Lady Rebels pulled ahead again 21-16.

But the Aggies took back the lead. Placide added three more kills, one of which saved a set point, yet it was too little, too late. Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky scored the set point, and the Aggies won 25-23.

In the second set, the Lady Rebels took advantage of Texas A&M service errors to take a 13-8 lead. As Aggie mistakes mounted, the lead grew to 19-13.

From there, the Aggies tightened up their play. The visitors went on an 8-1 run, jumping to a 21-20 lead. With Bonanno at the service line and Carlton and Meyer up at the net, the Lady Rebels won two straight points. But the Aggies closed out the set on a 4-0 run, winning the set 25-23.

Both teams were knotted up at 11 in the third set before the Aggies caught fire for a 9-0 run. The Lady Rebels had no answer, and Texas A&M took the third and final set 25-14.

What’s next?

Ole Miss will welcome Alabama to Oxford for its last home match of the season today at 6 p.m.

