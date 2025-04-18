Ole Miss Women’s Golf was stifled by South Carolina 4.5-0.5 in the semifinals at the SEC Championship. Prior to this defeat, Ole Miss was one of eight teams to qualify for match play and defeated Mississippi State 3.5-1.5 in the quarterfinals.

The tournament ran from April 14-17 in Belleair, Fla., and concluded with South Carolina being crowned the 2025 SEC Women’s Golf Champions. Here is how the tournament went for the Lady Rebels.

Round one

The first three days of the tournament were solely based on stroke scores. After that, head-to-head matches began. The Rebels finished the first day as one of five teams under par for the day, with a 62 total.

Caitlyn Macnab led the Rebels with 68 (-2) in the opening round. Ending round one, she sat tied for No. 9 individually, hitting 12 straight pars and a bogey on the 17th hole.

Kajsalotta Svarvar and Sophie Linder both shot an even par on day one, tying for No. 20. Svarvar hit an eagle from 95 yards out on the 495-yard par-5. It was one of four eagles in the round.

Nicole Gal tied for No. 30 overall at 71 (+1), making par on seven holes on the back nine.

Filippa Sundquist tied for No. 57 on day one in her first SEC Championship with Ole Miss. To close out day one, Ole Miss tied for No. 4 on the team leaderboard.

Round two

The Rebels kept their position at No. 4 at the end of day two.

Macnab finished round two at No. 3 at 136 (-4), only three shots behind Eila Galitsky — the individual leader for the day. Macnab started with three straight pars, followed by birdies on the 13th and 14th holes to get herself below par.

Gal moved up 11 spots in the second round after shooting an even par (70) and tied for No. 19. The junior went birdie-bogey three separate times on the back nine.

Linder was tied at No. 25 for the Rebels with 142 (+2). She started strong on the first hole, making a birdie for her second day in a row.

Svarvar carded 73 (+3), tying for No. 30 while Sundquist shot 81 (+11) to tie for No. 76.

Round three

Ole Miss finished stroke play at No. 4 with a three-day total of 839 (-1). Macnab secured the Ole Miss women’s golf team’s first-ever individual SEC Championship title.

Macnab shot to the top of the leaderboard to secure the top medalist honors. Macnab’s stroke tournament score of 201 (-9) sat only four strokes above the player who ranked No. 2. This marked the lowest 54-hole score on a par-70 course in program history.

Macnab had four medalist finishes in her two seasons as an Ole Miss Rebel, tying the program record for wins with previous Rebel Julia Johnson.

Gal repeated her second round score on day three and tied for No. 18 at 211 (+1). She placed Top 20 in five of the last six tournaments Ole Miss has competed in. She also achieved a career-best 14 rounds even or below par for the season.

Larissa Carrillo subbed in, earning a scorecard of 70 (E). Linder 212 (+2) in round three, tying for No. 31. Svarvar went 5-over-par on the third day and finished the tournament 218 (+8).

Quarterfinals

Macnab led the Rebels to the leaderboard with a three and two win over Samantha Whateley.

With the overall match tied 1-1, Svarvar pulled a victory against MSU’s Ana Pina Ortega. This marked Svarvar’s fourth straight match play victory in her collegiate career since last month’s Old Barnwell Derby Match Play competition.

Linder was the deciding match for the Rebels. She earned a victory in 19 holes to push Ole Miss into the semifinals. She made par at the 9th and 10th holes.

Gal’s match tied when the quarterfinals were called. Carillo fell five and four to MSU’s Chiara Horder.

Semifinals

This was the second time that the Lady Rebels advanced to the semifinal round in the SEC Championship since 2018. Ole Miss won in 2019 with upset match play wins over Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The Rebels lost to the Gamecocks 4.5-0.5. Macnab tied her match on the 19th hole to avoid complete domination from South Carolina.

What’s next?

The NCAA Championships are from May 5-21. The selection show for the championship field is on Wednesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

Republish This Story