Ole Miss Women’s Tennis competed in the SEC Championship on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17. They comfortably defeated Missouri 4-1 in round one but lost to Tennessee 4-1.

This was the first time since 2023 that the women’s tennis team progressed to the second round of the SEC Championship.

The Rebels started off hot with a 6-1 blowout doubles win for Alice Soulie and Emily Welker, while doubles partners Brooklyn Olson and Andrea Nova and No. 23 Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisova both dominated their opponents and won points for the Lady Rebels.

In singles, the Lady Rebels did just as well, with Kareisova posting a 6-1 victory. Both Rachel Krzyzak and Andrea Nova also had impressive wins and helped secure an Ole Miss victory.

The Lady Rebels then advanced to the second day of the tournament, where they faced off against a battle-hardened Tennessee team on April 17. The Volunteers were 16-6 entering this match and defeated the Lady Rebels earlier this season on Feb. 28, 4-2.

During the doubles matches, all three courts remained tight until the end, with the Lady Rebels holding out as best they could against the Vols. Alice Soulie and Emily Welker fell first, losing 6-4.

Olson and Nova managed to defeat their opponents 6-4. Doubles partners Leclercq-Ficher and Kareisova lost the next match, to put Tennessee up 1-0.

In singles, Krzyzak secured points for the Rebels in a hard-fought victory. The Lady Rebels then went on to lose their next three singles matches. The Volunteers won 4-1 and advanced to the next round of the SEC Championship.

What’s next?

The Lady Rebels, at 15-12, will now await the committee’s decision for whether they will advance to the NCAA Tournament or not. The NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships are held from May 15-18.

