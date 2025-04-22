A portion of the pediment to the pavilion connecting Conner Hall and Holman Hall collapsed onto the brick sidewalk on Business Row in the early afternoon on Tuesday, April 22.

No students were injured, and University of Mississippi Facilities Management responded to the scene.

Mike Dunavant, associate director of facilities operations for facilities management, called the collapse of the pediment a “structural failure.”

“The element just randomly fell off of there (around 2 p.m.). Structural failure,” Dunavant said.

The pavilion will be closed until further notice for evaluation and repairs, according to a statement released by the university public relations office on Wednesday evening. This includes the stairs leading to the area.

Dunavant suggested weathering may be a contributing factor to the collapse.

“That’s an odd thing to happen to a facility after (28) years,” Dunavant said.

Holman Hall, which houses the School of Business Administration, was constructed in 1997.

Dunavant said facilities management will inspect the rest of the structure.

“I mean, we don’t know why it did it, but we’re obviously checking the rest of it,” Dunavant said. “We’re going to post it all off and then have a structural engineer check all the way around and make sure there’s nothing else.

Dunavant said facilities planning will be vital in spearheading the next steps to ensure the structure is returned to its original state.

“We’ll probably get a structural engineer in this week if we can get somebody that quick, and they’ll cut it all off,” Dunavant said.

Editor’s note: This story originally said University of Mississippi Facilities Management would leave the debris until a full inspection could take place. The debris was removed on Tuesday afternoon.

