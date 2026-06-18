Amongst stiff competition, all 10 Rebels who competed at the NCAA Track and Field Championships returned to Oxford with All-American honors. The meet, which served as the finale of the 2026 season, was hosted by Oregon from June 10-13. The Rebels had good performances across the board, but the biggest moments came from the two first team All-American sprinters.

Jordan Urrutia

Jordan Urrutia’s quest for All-American honors in the men’s 200-meter dash began in heat two of the preliminary round.

In the preliminaries, Urrutia ran 20.36 seconds for a No. 3 finish, just outside of the top two finish required to secure an automatic bid to the final. However, his time proved fast enough to earn a time qualifier spot in the final round.

In the final, Urrutia ran a steady 20.33 second race for a No. 8 finish, just 0.02 seconds off his personal best.

Combined with his No. 11 finish and second team All-American honor in the men’s 4×100 meter relay, it was a solid end to an excellent season for the sophomore who already holds three indoor school records.

When asked in an interview with Ole Miss Sports what the next season may bring for him and his teammates, Urrutia kept his response simple.

“It is going to be even better,” Urrutia said. “We got to work (more), but we’re getting there.”

Alicia Burnett

The Rebels other first team All-American athlete was Alicia Burnett, who ended her career with a No. 4 finish in the women’s 100-meter competition.

Burnett comfortably qualified for the final with a 11.03 second and No. 2 finish in the preliminary round.

In the final, Burnett had a strong start and led by approximately two steps. However, her competitors, including the NCAA record holder, managed to close the gap and Burnett ended with 11.05 seconds for a No. 4 finish.

In addition to her solid individual performance, Burnett helped the women’s 4×100 meter relay to a No. 9 finish for a second team All-American honor.

Although it may not have been the finish that Burnett wanted, the senior managed to leave a big impact on the program. In her lone season as a Rebel this year, she landed at No. 2 all time on the Rebel women’s 100-meter list and No. 9 all time in the 200.

Other All-Americans

At the NCAA meet, two other Rebels also ended their careers with second team All-American honors.

The 2025 NCAA high jump champion Arvesta Troupe capped off his Rebel career with a No. 14 finish in the high jump. Troupe leaves Oxford with the No. 2 all time Rebel outdoor high jump mark.

In the pole vault, Logan Kelley ended his Rebel career with a No. 14 national finish and he landed at No. 2 all time in the Rebel indoor pole vault.

What’s next?

For the entire Rebels track and field team, this season was a good showing. The Rebels consistently placed well at meets, and ended the season with a total of nine new school records across both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

The Rebel track and field teams will return to action next winter. Full results from the NCAA championships can be found here.

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