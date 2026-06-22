Ella Langley will continue her Dandelion Tour at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Sept. 17. Presale signup is available at ellalangley.com, and the public ticket sale will begin Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

The rising country artist will be joined by Kameron Marlowe and Lavi Kaye Booth.

Langley has teased the second leg of her tour over the past week. Different venues have released postcards of her lyrics, signed “EL” in the top right corner. The Ole Miss Athletics Instagram account posted a “Greetings From Oxford, Mississippi” postcard from Langley on Saturday, June 20.

The Dandelion Tour began in May. An additional 21 shows were added in the June 22 announcement.

Langley reached new heights with her April 2026 album “Dandelion.” Langley set the record for most awards won in a single year by a single artist at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 17, winning Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her track “Choosin’ Texas.” This single has spent 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Langley, a Hope Hull, Ala., native, made her break into mainstream music in 2024 with her debut album “Hungover,” featuring the hit song “You Look Like You Love Me” in collaboration with Riley Green.

The concert will be held two days before the highly anticipated Ole Miss Football game against LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

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