The Oxford Police Department officially moved into its new headquarters at 9 Industrial Park Drive on Jan. 6.

“We are thrilled to be able to call this beautiful new facility home,” Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said in a press release. “We are deeply appreciative of Mayor Tannehill and the Board of Aldermen for their unwavering support and leadership in making this vision a reality.”

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the plans for the department to move from its previous location at 715 Molly Barr Road in 2021, and a contract for the renovations at the new location was awarded in June 2023.

The old police department building will be used as office space for the Oxford Parks Commission. Other city departments are expected to use the site as well.

The 40,000-square-foot building renovated for the Oxford Police Department headquarters previously served as the Oxford Enterprise Center. The renovation cost $12 million — $5 million of which was allocated by the state of Mississippi, while the rest was budgeted by the Oxford Board of Aldermen.

According to the press release, the new facility allows the police department to house all of its units under one roof, whereas previously they operated out of different locations.

“While our address has changed, our commitment to serving the community with wisdom, compassion and excellence remains steadfast,” Breck Jones, public information officer for OPD, said. “The state-of-the-art facility empowers us to better meet the evolving needs of our community while continuing to provide the highest standard of public safety services.”