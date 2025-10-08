Student vendors transformed the student union into a marketplace of creativity on Tuesday, Oct. 7, selling baked goods, crochet crafts and custom clothing. Each piece told a story of passion and individuality crafted from personal stories.

Event organizer Caitlin Moak serves as director of student communications and marketing for the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Along with managing this event, Moak had a table of her own crocheted goods.

“Teaching entrepreneurship and management, being a part of this helps me practice what I preach and be more involved in what my students are doing,” Moak said. “I love helping these students. It’s really satisfying to see people sell out or make money from their passions, while also seeing them improve their craft each time they come to do the sale.”

Selling custom shirts, hoodies and jerseys, Jaquavius Morris showcased his business SectionAce Rags. The sophomore public health major from Meridian, Miss., began making jerseys to honor his cousin who died last year. The initial “R” is found at the corner of every jersey in dedication to his late cousin.

“Being from a small town, I never really knew where or how I could sell my clothing, but being here and selling to students is a great experience, and I’m really honored to get to do it,” Morris said.

Known for creating handmade, custom clothing pieces, Sofia Foley started Sofia’s Studio her sophomore year of high school. Now, the sophomore general business and marketing major from Fishers, Ind., says she enjoyed the opportunity the pop-up gave her to sell merchandise to fellow students.

“I really appreciate what (Moak) does to give student entrepreneurs an opportunity to sell their work on campus,” Foley said. “I do a lot of pop-ups outside of campus, but being able to talk to my peers and see how they connect to what I have made is really special.”

Ellie Mettham, a sophomore biomedical sciences major from Amarillo, Texas, assists in setting up the booth for Sofia’s Studio and talking to students about the products.

Nyla Reid, a sophomore public health major from Clarksdale, Miss., is the entrepreneur behind Baked by Ny, a business that sells cookies, cakes and other confections. She has loved baking since she was very young.

“Baking with my grandmother growing up made this a passion of mine early on,” Reid said. “Once I went to college and started to bake for some of my friends, they really encouraged me to do it more seriously. It’s really rewarding to me to sell what I make to students because I can tell that receiving these treats brings them joy, and I also get to make new friends in the process.”

Chelsea Lawrence, a junior general business and psychology major from Olive Branch, Miss., attended the pop-up.

“I think the pop-up shop was a great idea because it gives student entrepreneurs a chance to share their talents and grow their businesses,” Lawrence said. “It also brings more community and creativity to campus.”

Lawrence supported her fellow students by making a purchase.

“My favorite table was Baked by Ny because she was so sweet and her treats were amazing,” Lawrence said. “I bought a strawberry cake from her, and it was absolutely delicious. You can really tell she puts love into what she bakes.”

Heritage Hill Apparel, started by Mason McElroy — a senior professional sales major from Gainesville, Fla. — sells custom hats specific to Oxford, bearing the city’s name across the front. Having always wanted to have

his own apparel company, McElroy is getting a start with this pop-up.

“Getting here in front of students and having the university support what we want to do is really awesome,” McElroy said. “This really is a passion of mine, and I’m glad to have the opportunity to exercise my passion on campus.”

Republish This Story