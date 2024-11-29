The Ole Miss Rebels secured their second straight Egg Bowl victory, winning 26-14.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 143 yards and a touchdown, surpassing Eli Manning’s all time passing yardage record with over ten thousand yards. The best offensive player was running back Ulysses Bentley IV, with 136 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. had six tackles, one interception and a sack.

Punter Fraser Masin had an outstanding day with six punts for 272 yards.

First half

Mississippi State started off with the ball, and quarterback Michael Van Buren threw an interception to Paul. The Ole Miss offense did not capitalize on the pick, kicking a 39-yard field goal to take the lead early.

The Bulldogs faked a punt, converting the fourth down. The Rebel defense held up against Mississippi State’s rushing attack, allowing one to three yard gains. A 19-yard catch put the Bulldogs in Rebel territory. Mississippi State was forced to use their second timeout in seven minutes and then went for it on fourth down, with Kevin Coleman having a 34-yard touchdown catch to take the lead.

Caden Prieskorn bailed out Dart, giving the Rebels a first down. Bentley and Dart helped drive Ole Miss down the field. “The Mayor” JJ Pegues scored the first touchdown for the Rebels.

Mississippi State drove down the field with ease, scoring in two minutes to end the quarter. To begin the second quarter, the Rebels went three and out and punted the ball back to the Bulldogs. Zxavian Harris hit Van Buren out of bounds, giving the Bulldogs free yards. Ole Miss stopped them, getting the ball back via punt.

The Bulldogs sacked Dart and Ole Miss went three in out again. Isaiah Hamilton got beat deep for a 36-yard catch for the Bulldogs. Paul got Ole Miss’ first sack of the game, forcing another punt from Mississippi State.

Bentley had an 89-yard touchdown run to give Ole Miss the lead. Jared Ivey blew up a running play to swing momentum back in the Rebels’ favor. Jadon Canady made a good open field tackle to force a punt on fourth down.

Dart became the all time leader in passing yards for Ole Miss with a 17-yard pass to Jordan Watkins. The Rebels punted the ball away after not being able to get anything going past the 50-yard line. The Bulldogs punted the ball right back.

The Rebels converted on fourth down with 19 seconds left to go in the half, and Caden Davis missed the 54-yard field goal to end the half.

Second half

Ole Miss got the ball to begin the second half, but they were unable to get anything going and punted the ball away. Trey Washington got an interception to get the ball back for the Rebels.

Ole Miss drove down the field, but they ultimately punted the ball away again. Canady broke up a pass on third down to get the ball back to the offense. The Rebels were not able to move the ball past midfield, as they punted the ball away and the Mississippi State returner muffed the punt. Ole Miss would go back on offense. Juice Wells dropped a pass in the endzone, and Davis made a 43-yard kick to extend the lead.

Mississippi State went for it on fourth and one and converted it. Pegues and Walter Nolen combined for the teams’ second sack of the game. The fourth quarter opened with a punt. Lee got a pass interference call in his favor to get a first down. Prieskorn caught the Rebels first passing touchdown of the game on a 19-yard reception.

Canady got beat deep, putting the Bulldogs on the one yard line. The defense held up, forcing an attempt on fourth down, which was unsuccessful, giving the ball back to the Rebels. Ole Miss ran out the clock, winning the game 26-14.