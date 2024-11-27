The Rebels walked into the Swamp with high hopes for the College Football Playoffs, but they did not leave with that hope. Ole Miss lost to the Florida Gators on Nov. 23, killing their playoff dreams.

This was not the Ole Miss offense we know and love

It was a surprise to most to see Micah Davis, a wide receiver, getting carries in the backfield for the entire game. Davis had 11 carries for 27 yards, he was the best running back besides Jaxson Dart, who had 71 yards.

On offense, the Rebels totaled 141 rushing yards and 323 passing yards, a great day through the air but a pitiful one on the ground.

Aside from two costly late-game interceptions, Dart had a decently clean game. Both interceptions were questionable decisions, throwing into double and triple coverage for both of them. Although one interception was overturned, he squandered his second chance when he threw another pick the very next play.

Besides receiver Cayden Lee and tight end Dae’Quan Wright, the rest of the receiving core struggled to make an impact and lacked consistency. Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells combined for five dropped passes — Watkins with three and Wells with two. These were all catchable passes that could have led to significant gains.

Wide receiver Tre Harris suffered another groin injury and exited the game in the second quarter, reappearing on the sideline in street clothes for the remainder of Saturday’s match. Prior to his exit, Harris caught a 43-yard touchdown pass.

Ole Miss also struggled to convert in the red zone, failing to score on three trips; After turning over the ball twice on downs, the Rebels also went three for 14 on third downs — a pitiful showing from a supposed strong offense.

The defense did not show up

Heading into Saturday, the Rebels only allowed 79.9 rushing yards per game. Against the Gators, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. totaled 107 rushing yards by himself. Florida’s offense ran at will, with the Ole Miss defensive line getting bullied early on.

The Rebels’ secondary really played about as well as fans could expect. Florida true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway threw for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Only four players recorded a reception, displaying the dominance of the Gators’s ground game.

As a team, the Rebels only had three sacks and an interception. Despite solid performances from linebacker Suntarine Perkins and defensive tackle Walter Nolen, they were not enough to shake Lagway. Safety John Saunders Jr. made a great play on a tipped ball that led to an Ole Miss pick.

As a whole, the defense was night and day from the first half to the second half. If the Ole Miss defense had played the same way they did in the first half, the game would have been over by halftime.

Coaching. Coaching. Coaching.

Kiffin elected to go for it on fourth down twice in the red zone and failed both times. In retrospect, taking the points would have been the smarter decision.

The attempted conversion that stands out was one from early in the game, where Kiffin called for an outside run for defensive tackle and part-time running back JJ Pegues in which Dart was the lead blocker. Pegues was stopped easily with little chance to gain any yards.

The offensive play calling was questionable throughout the entire game — especially sending Pegues in on fourth and short but not third and short. There was also a lack of a running game, which raised more questions on the presence of Ulysses Bentley IV. He did not get any carries and had a wide receiver starting over him. Bentley is clearly healthy as he was returning kicks on special teams.

There was also a lack of creativity in the play calling — nobody was schemed open and most deep shots were simple go routes. After losing Harris on the field, the coaching staff seemed lost, even though they had been without him for three games prior. The offense was a shell of itself against the Gators.

What’s next?

The Rebels move on to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the Golden Egg on Friday, Nov. 29 at 2:30 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.