Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated The Daily Mississippian received a comment from CNN in time for publication. The story has been updated to reflect that The Daily Mississippian did not receive a comment at the time of publication.
A CNN camera crew was allegedly spotted filming during Panhellenic Formal Recruitment on the University of Mississippi campus last week.
Panhellenic sororities wrapped up recruitment with bid day on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. The Daily Mississippian attempted to obtain comments from new members before, during and after they opened their bid day cards, but none provided comment. Several new members said they were instructed not to talk to any media outlets, as a result of speculation about CNN’s presence during recruitment.
The Daily Mississippian also requested comments from active members of Panhellenic sororities; however, several said they were instructed not to speak. The Daily Mississippian also reached out to the Interfraternity Council and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life but did not receive a response from either group.
UM Director of News and Media Relations Jacob Batte said there were many media outlets on campus this last week. Batte said the university does not have the authority to halt news organizations from covering stories in public spaces — like sidewalks and roadways.
“Students are free to speak with reporters; however, sorority chapters and their national organizations may have their own news media guidelines,” Batte said.
The Daily Mississippian reached out to CNN for confirmation but did not hear back by time of publication.
The Daily Mississippian was, however, able to photograph bid day on Saturday, Aug. 23 for Panhellenic sororities and Sunday, Aug. 24 for IFC fraternities. These photos can be found below.