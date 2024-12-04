Rooster’s Blueshouse, a cornerstone of Oxford’s bar scene, is preparing to close its doors at the end of December. For 17 years, the bar on the Square has been a beloved stomping ground for students and locals alike, offering live music, hot wings and its famed balcony.

The decision to shut the bar comes from the building’s owners, the Phillips family who leases through Crye-Leike Oxford Real-Estate and chose not to renew the lease, according to Rooster’s owner Scott Michael.

While no official reason was provided, a manager of Oxford Grillehouse, the restaurant below, said they have plans to expand into the space to create an upscale bar.

Neither the Phillips family, Crye-Leike Oxford Real Estate or Oxford Grillehouse have responded to requests for comment from The Daily Mississippian.

Michael reflected on his business journey with Rooster’s.

“I’ve been there 17 years. I put a lot of money in the building back in 2008 and was told I would be there as long as I wanted to lease and have business there. So I’m very disappointed,” Michael said.

While the closure marks an end of an era for many, Michael was proud of the lasting appeal the bar had for many regulars and newcomers alike.

“The customers, the people, they came to the bar for the wings, for the music, for the balcony and for the entertainment. That’s what made it special,” Michael said.

Easton Curry, a bartender at Rooster’s for the past five years, felt the loss was personal.

“It’s not just losing another bar. It’s one of my favorites,” Curry, a University of Mississippi alumnus, said. “Rooster’s is one of the coolest bars on the Square because when students are here it gets slammed packed with college kids. But whenever it slows down, like during the summer and winter, we get slammed by locals.”

Rooster’s closure follows a challenging period for Michael, who faced charges of sexual assault and kidnapping in April 2023.

The last document available regarding the case is a circuit court subpoena from the Lafayette County Courthouse. On the bottom of the document, “charges dismissed” is handwritten next to a stamp, signed by Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East, stating that the plaintiff could “not be found in Lafayette County” on May 10.

Michael said he was advised by his lawyer not to comment on the charges.

Curry said the charges left a mark on the business at the time they were pressed.

“There was a lot of talk that it was gonna hurt us. … It was definitely less crowded for like a week or two, but after that, it was just back to normal,” Curry said.

Curry was surprised when he heard the news of Rooster’s closure.

“It was kind of a surprise to all the workers because we were all going steady, until we weren’t,” Curry said.

Patrons like Emily Kuzik, a senior marketing major from Denver, also mourned the loss of the bar.

“I’m pretty sad because I feel like it’s an iconic place on the Square, and I just remember when I toured people were like ‘Go to Rooster’s. You have to go to Rooster’s,’” Kuzik said.

Kuzik talked about its famous Wednesday karaoke nights.

“A lot of our memories were made freshman year going to Rooster’s on Wednesdays for karaoke night. It’s part of the experience, especially for freshmen,” Kuzik said.

Aiden Wheaton, a senior marketing major from Cumberland, R.I., said Rooster’s appeals to all students.

“Even if you don’t go there often, it’s this iconic destination for freshmen, sophomores and upperclassmen,” Wheaton said.

Wheaton said Rooster’s had a lasting effect on her circle of friends.

“You meet everyone at Rooster’s. You go out with your roommate because you don’t know anyone, and then your whole pledge class is there — it all just kind of falls into place,” Wheaton said.

One of the most notable features of Rooster’s was its lengthy staircase.

“I remember almost every night a girl falling down those stairs,” Kuzik said.

While Rooster’s prepares to make its exit, Michael has plans to open a new Rooster’s Blueshouse in Memphis and has aspirations to expand to other places, such as Nashville, Midtown Memphis, Beale Street and Austin.

“We’re opening up in December in a Rooster’s Blue House in Memphis. … We’re going to Nashville, Memphis Midtown and eventually Beale Street,” Michael said. “We’re also working on a deal in Austin, Texas.”

Within the last five years, multiple bars have closed and opened in Oxford. As lower-priced, student-oriented bars like Rooster’s give way to more upscale venues, some worry about how it will affect the college town’s seasonal student population.

“Oxford is focused on being a family-oriented town. But I mean, there’s so many more college kids here than locals, in my opinion.” Curry said. “I understand it’s seasonal, but I think the college kids deserve to have a place where they can go.”