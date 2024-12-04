The trial of Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. — who is charged with capital murder in the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee — continued Wednesday with the jury hearing witness testimony from former University Police Department Capt. Jane McGregor-Mahan, who oversaw the initial investigation of Lee’s disappearance.

Lee, 20, was a prominent figure in the Oxford-Lafayette LGBTQ+ community who graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2022. He was last seen on video surveillance footage at 5:58 a.m. on July 8, 2022, leaving Campus Walk Apartments.

Although Lee’s body has yet to be recovered, he was declared dead by Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Oct. 15.

Mahan was called to testify regarding the University Police Department’s investigation into the disappearance of Lee.

During her testimony she detailed the timeline of the investigation, which began on July 8, 2022, when Lee was reported missing by his mother, Stephanie Lee. UPD attempted multiple welfare checks, Mahan said, but after further concern from Stephanie Lee on July 9, officers began tracking Lee’s phone and issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) to alert law enforcement.

Mahan confirmed that UPD conducted extensive searches including checking hospitals, jails, hotels, apartment complexes and parking lots — as well as reviewing camera footage from Lee’s apartment complex, Campus Walk.

Mahan said that the Oxford Police Department was prompted to take jurisdiction of the case on July 10, 2022, when Bandit Towing notified the UPD they had towed Lee’s car from Molly Barr apartments. UPD continued to assist in the investigation.

Mahan also testified about the investigation’s findings, including photographs, Lee’s personal belongings and food left out in Lee’s apartment. She also confirmed that Lee’s laptop and vehicle title were collected for evidence.

Mahan was also asked about her knowledge of Lee’s participation in Code Pink drag performances and Lee’s friendship with Jose Reyes, who testified Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Mahan said she had limited knowledge of the concept of drag performances, though she was aware Lee had participated in Code Pink shows.

Regarding Reyes’ and Lee’s friendship, Mahan read from a card from Reyes to Lee — placed in evidence by the prosecution — that said, “I’m forever proud of you, Jimmie, my sister always.” The defense had earlier asked if Reyes and Lee were in a romantic relationship.

After Mahan, Mark Hodges, the current lieutenant of investigations of the OPD Criminal Investigations Division, was called by the prosecution. Hodges verified that surveillance footage of Lee’s car driving on Molly Barr Road was from July 7, 2022.

Aside from law enforcement personnel, HVAC technician Kizziah Carter from Tunica, Miss., also testified. Carter lived in Oxford at the time of Lee’s disappearance.

On the morning of July 8, 2022, Carter said he was driving through Oxford on his way home roughly eight to 10 minutes after he left work at 7:30 a.m. He saw Herrington jogging near a gas station on Molly Barr Road, Carter said.

Carter recognized Herrington due to him being a mutual friend of his girlfriend. After recognizing Herrington, Carter said he slowed down and offered him a ride.

Carter described Herrington as sweaty but not excessively so and said it was likely from running. Carter also said that this was the first time he had seen Herrington jogging in the area.

Carter’s testimony also included details about a traffic stop for speeding that was made when he was giving Herrington a ride. He was shown surveillance photos and body cam footage from the stop. Carter confirmed that he was the driver seen in the footage and identified Herrington in the courtroom.

This is the third day of the trial. Jury selection occurred on Monday, Dec. 2, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The jury consists of 12 jurors and three alternates, seven of whom are men and eight women. Four are Black and 11 are white.

On Tuesday Dec. 3, the jurors heard the defense and prosecution’s opening statements. They also heard witnesses including Lee’s mother, Jennifer Buford, an adviser and clinical instructor in social work at UM, and Lee’s friends Reyes and Khalid Fears.

The trial is set to continue today at 9 a.m. in the Lafayette County Courthouse.