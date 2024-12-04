With finals on the horizon and the holidays around the corner, students at the University of Mississippi are finding new and unique ways to manage the stress that comes with academic pressure.

Téa Mathias, a freshman journalism major, said stress is a part of her routine.

“At least every single day I am stressed about something. I feel overwhelmed,” Mathias said. “I need my mom the most when my stress gets so out of hand that I can’t focus on my work. She is able to calm my nerves and keep me on track.”

While talking to family members is a common emotional outlet for many students, some seek out other ways to unwind.

Josie Todaro, a sophomore accounting major, finds relief in shopping.

“Retail therapy is a huge stress reliever for me. I also know that some of my friends like to get facials and get their nails done, just something to get away from the computer,” Todaro said.

Another go-to strategy for students, including freshman marketing major Noah Difrancisco, is listening to music.

“Listening to music puts me in a better mood, especially when I have a ton of work to do because studying tends to stress me out more than anything else,” Difrancisco said. “The general weight of my grades and my parents putting pressure on me stresses me out the most.”

Freshman nursing student Morgan Harper shared similar sentiments.

“I feel like going on walks, listening to music and watching a movie keeps my mind off of all the things I have going on this week,” Harper said.

Many student organizations offer stress relief at the student union, such as De-Stress Fest, which was hosted by the Student Activities Association on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as well as Hotty Toddy Holidays, which involves lighting the campus Christmas Tree today at 6 p.m.

Additionally, the counseling center also offers various resources, including “10 Best Mental Health Podcasts” and free coloring pages.