Sean Giamportone, a junior biomedical engineering major, was officially appointed and inaugurated as Associated Student Body Treasurer earlier this month after Robert Holliday was deemed constitutionally ineligible to hold the post.

Holliday, a junior finance major, was elected treasurer during ASB elections on March 26 as a write-in candidate after no one launched a formal campaign for the position. According to Attorney General Madison Waldrop, Holliday was later deemed constitutionally ineligible for the position because he had never been a part of ASB — a requirement outlined in Article III Section 2 (D) of the ASB Constitution.

The Daily Mississippian reached out to Holliday for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

If the winner of an election is not constitutionally qualified, the ASB Code calls for an additional runoff election between the two next-highest vote-getters. However, this process could not be pursued because one of those two write-in candidates did not qualify for the position, and the other did not want it, according to Waldrop.

Former Attorney General Alex Kipping consulted advisers and ASB leadership, and they decided that a presidential appointment was the most appropriate path forward, according to Attorney General Waldrop.

“Because the code does not detail what should happen in this case, through conversations with advisers and other executive officers, former Attorney General Alex Kipping determined that a presidential appointment, following what would happen in the event of a resignation, would be the next option,” Waldrop said.

As a result, Giamportone was then appointed by ASB President Jack Jones and former President Hannah Watts. His appointment was approved by Campus Senate on April 1, and he was inaugurated on April 2, along with the other executive officers. Prior to this, Giamportone served as deputy comptroller for the Treasury Department.

“It is a privilege to be able to serve alongside such a talented team of comptrollers as well as an incredible executive officer branch that is passionate about leaving a lasting, positive impact on our campus,” Giamportone said. “Serving in this role offers the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to student life and support the continued growth and success of our registered student organizations.”

As treasurer, Giamportone aims to ensure that student organizations continue to receive essential funding and support while expanding outreach to new and emerging student groups.

“By providing these organizations with funding, we can help encourage greater student engagement and give students the opportunities to explore their passions while making the most of their time here,” Giamportone said.

