The Trump administration’s renewed tariff campaign has taken an unpredictable and punitive turn, marking one of the most erratic uses of economic force in modern American history. Unlike past trade disputes, which were narrowly targeted or backed by strategic objectives, this tariff blitz resembles economic roulette: indiscriminate, destabilizing and self-defeating.

Tariffs are not new to U.S. history. In fact, they were once a cornerstone of federal revenue and industrial policy, from the 19th-century protection of Northern manufacturers to the infamous Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which exacerbated the Great Depression.

But the present situation differs sharply. For most of the post-WWII era, the U.S. led efforts to liberalize trade under the assumption that open markets foster peace and prosperity. Trump’s tariffs, slapped not just on adversaries but on allies, not just on finished goods but on essential components, depart from this bipartisan consensus with reckless abandon.

What began as a supposed effort to correct trade imbalances with China has spiraled into a full-blown economic siege. In the last 60 days alone, Trump has imposed or threatened sweeping tariffs on imports from over a dozen countries, including Canada, Mexico, Vietnam and even close allies like Australia and Israel.

The average tax on imports now exceeds 27%, the highest rate since the early 20th century. In one staggering example, a small U.S. footwear firm faced a $1.5 million tariff bill for goods originally budgeted for just $60,000 in import duties.

The implications for American businesses are immediate and severe. Supply chains, painstakingly diversified to reduce dependence on Chinese production, have now been kneecapped by tariffs on India, Vietnam and Cambodia.

According to Chief Executive Magazine, 76% of surveyed CEOs say the tariffs are hurting their business, and only 26 percent plan to increase capital investment, a collapse in confidence reminiscent of the COVID-era lows.

For all the rhetoric about bringing manufacturing back to the U.S., Trump’s actions belie that promise. Building domestic factories is not only capital-intensive but also time-consuming. Many manufacturers are left stranded, unable to produce affordably overseas, yet unable to pivot back home due to high equipment costs, labor shortages and immigration crackdowns. Even Walmart, Apple and Nike, who’ve tried to hedge their supply chains, find themselves trapped in a fog of uncertainty.

This policy whiplash is not merely an economic issue; it is strategic self-harm. By targeting critical goods that the U.S. cannot produce domestically, such as key minerals from Africa and precision parts from Asia, Trump is undermining national security under the false pretense of defending it. This isn’t a trade war with a goal, it’s economic punishment in search of a justification.

What we are witnessing is the weaponization of economic policy, turning trade into a tool not of diplomacy but domination. In the hands of a president who treats tariffs like tweets—short-term, impulsive and attention-grabbing—this weapon backfires. It inflicts collateral damage on American firms, workers and consumers, all while offering our competitors a golden opportunity to deepen alliances and step into supply chain voids.

In theory, tariffs can serve a strategic purpose: protecting nascent industries, punishing unfair trade practices or securing national defense. But none of those criteria apply here. Instead of investing in infrastructure, supporting high-tech innovation or helping displaced workers, the Trump administration has chosen to substitute economic strategy with economic spectacle.

This moment calls for sober reflection and legislative constraint. Congress must reassert its constitutional authority over trade and prevent any future administration from wielding tariffs like a cudgel. As one proposal in Congress suggests, all tariffs should sunset within 60 days unless explicitly approved. It is not enough to admire the problem, we must contain it. The lessons of history are clear: Tariffs, when misused, make bad situations worse. They raise prices, lower growth and alienate allies. Trump’s latest experiment in economic nationalism may make headlines, but it will not bring prosperity. And as the global economy adapts without us, America risks not just losing business but losing leadership.

Edward Wilson is a sophomore Public Policy Leadership major from Jackson, Miss.

