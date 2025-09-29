The SEC announced Mississippi State, LSU and Oklahoma as Ole Miss Football’s three annual opponents through the 2029 football season on Sept. 23. This reveal comes after the SEC announced its shift to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026.

The remaining six conference opponents will rotate on a yearly basis; each team will have at least one home and one away matchup with every other school in the SEC over the next four years.

After this four-year cycle, the SEC will reevaluate each team’s annual opponents.

The SEC is also implementing a requirement to schedule at least one non-conference game against an opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12 — or Notre Dame.

The SEC is implementing these new policies to increase competitiveness, preserve traditional rivalries and prepare its teams for postseason play, according to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in an Aug. 21 press release. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance and, paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”

For the next four seasons, Ole Miss will face traditional rivals Mississippi State in The Egg Bowl and LSU in the Magnolia Bowl. The Rebels will also play Oklahoma annually. Ole Miss has all-time records of 68-47-6 against Mississippi State, 43-66-4 against LSU and 2-0-0 against Oklahoma.

The SEC released the full conference schedule for 2026. Ole Miss will host LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri. On the road, Ole Miss will face Oklahoma, Florida, Vanderbilt and Texas.

The 2027 schedule fosters intrigue, as it features rising programs as well as established playoff contenders. Ole Miss will host Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and South Carolina. Ole Miss then travels to play LSU, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Per the new scheduling rules, Ole Miss will play home opponents from 2026 on the road in 2028 and vice versa for away opponents. The same applies to the 2027 and 2029 schedules — home opponents from the 2027 season will be away, and vice versa.

“The SEC has established itself as the leader in delivering the most compelling football schedule in college athletics,” Sankey said in the press release. “Fans will see traditional rivalries preserved, new matchups more frequently, and a level of competition unmatched across the nation.”

