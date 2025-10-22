The University of Mississippi’s music fraternity, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, is taking an unconventional approach to fundraising and musical outreach by smashing pianos.

Before the Ole Miss v. Georgia football matchup, the Lambda Xi chapter of Phi Mu Alpha at Ole Miss continued their new fundraising tradition — letting students smash the rival-colored piano to bits for a good cause.

The piano, painted red and black to match Georgia’s school colors, carried on the chapter’s growing tradition of turning rivalry week excitement into community fundraising.

Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia stands as the oldest and largest music fraternity in the world. Founded by Ossian Everett Mills in 1898, the Lambda Xi chapter of Phi Mu Alpha at UM was first established in 1962 and was later rechartered in 2002.

The chapter at UM is hosting piano smashes as a way to carry out the fraternity’s mission of advancing music in America, and more specifically, Lafayette County. Along with fundraising for the chapter, proceeds from the piano smashes are donated to the Lafayette High School band and other local music organizations.

The chapter has acquired old and irreparable pianos through Facebook Marketplace for free to use for the events. They spend time together painting the piano with the opposing team’s colors and logo to attract students through their pride for Ole Miss Football.

Bryce Ledet, a senior music major from Hazelhurst, Miss., currently serves as vice president of the chapter. This event is not only gaining the fraternity some much needed exposure, but it is also helping the chapter members grow closer together.

“A lot of our probationary members have really latched onto this, which has been a great bonding experience for them as they enter into the chapter,” Ledet said.

With prices set at $3 for one swing and $10 for five swings, the first piano smash on Sept. 25 raised $382 before the Ole Miss v. LSU football game. The chapter plans on donating $50 to the Lafayette High School band.

Probationary member Cody Austin, a freshman social studies education major from Jonesboro, Ark., is grateful to be a part of something that gives back to young musicians.

“My high school band program didn’t have a lot of money, so being in those shoes and knowing how much it would have meant to me for someone to help us out makes me even more excited to help better the next generation of musicians,” Austin said.

Preslee Beattie, a sophomore exercise science major from Gulfport, Miss., attended the second piano smash and enjoyed seeing the fraternity gain more recognition.

“I loved this event,” Beattie said. “Not many students know about Phi Mu Alpha and smashing a piano during UGA hate week is perfect for fundraising.”

Prices stayed consistent with the first smash event, while Ledet said that more people seemed to pay for multiple swings this time around. The chapter raised $291, and they will donate $50 to Roxford University, a local music school.

Noah Omer, a senior journalism major from Prospect, Conn., attended the piano smashes and saw it as a fun way to raise money for the community.

“Whether or not you’re a sports fan, it’s always fun experiencing breaking something especially when proceeds go toward something to benefit others,” Omer said.

The fraternity will host its third and final piano smash of the semester on Nov. 13, ahead of the Ole Miss v. Mississippi State football game. Like the previous piano smashes, $50 of the proceeds will be given to a local music organization. The smash will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ledet hopes that Phi Mu Alpha’s piano smashes become a campus tradition, continuing school spirit and bettering music in Lafayette county.

“I would love it if every Thursday before a big game people were looking forward to smashing a piano,” Ledet said. “That would really mean a lot to us.”

