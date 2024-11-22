Thursday evening, the University Police Department responded to a report involving a student near Manning Way. The Lafayette County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the student had passed away, according to Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations for the University of Mississippi.

“We are heartbroken at the sudden loss of this student, and we extend our condolences to their loved ones during this difficult time,” Batte said.

Batte also encouraged the campus community to “lean on one another and seek support when needed” from the University Counseling Center and UMatter: Student Support & Advocacy.