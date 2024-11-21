Aiming to continue their recent success, Ole Miss Volleyball will take on Missouri and Alabama this weekend. The Rebels will face the Tigers on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center and will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a Nov. 24 showdown against Alabama.

Although Ole Miss has not faced either team this season, the rivalries with these SEC competitors remain intense. The Rebels took on Mizzou twice last year coming out 1-1 in the series and took down the Tide in a three-set sweep in their one meeting last season.

The Rebels will be coming off a two-game win streak with a huge 3-1 victory over Arkansas and 3-2 victory over Mississippi State.

After their dominant performances last week, outside hitter Nia Washington and setter Mokihana Tufono remain playmakers on offense.

Washington delivered a phenomenal performance with 50 kills from the weekend, recording 32 against Mississippi State and 18 against Arkansas. Tufono led in assists for both games, recording 43 against Arkansas and 56 versus Mississippi State.

On the defensive half of the ball, Libero Cammy Neisen stands out the most. She was all over the court, registering 39 digs against Arkansas and 20 against Mississippi State.

Neisen is not the only one on the defensive half of the ball that has been a standout. Middle blocker Sasha Ratliff has had a record breaking career at Ole Miss with 385 total blocks — a testament to her consistency and impact on the court.

The Rebels have improved a lot this season, focusing on small to big changes in the gym that have led them to success on the court.

“We had to raise the level of play in the gym and hone in on competing with one another,”

outside hitter Julia Dyess said in an interview The Daily Mississippian.

Middle blocker Payton Brgoch commented on the dedication their team displays even when feeling defeated.

“Being gritty has shown that even if we lose a few points, we show up and still compete,” Brgoch said in an interview with The Daily Mississippian. “That has been the biggest growth for the team.”

The Rebels will close out their season with three regular season games including Mizzou, Alabama and Texas and will seek a bid to the SEC Tournament.