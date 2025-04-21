Austin Simmons, the projected starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2025, will host a meet and greet Saturday, April 26 from 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at The College Corner, located at 825 Sisk Ave.

Simmons is a sophomore multi-disciplinary studies major from Miami. In nine games played in 2024, he completed 19 passes on 32 attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

There will be a live DJ, food trucks and face paintings at the event. Fans will have the chance to win a signed Austin Simmons football, in addition to gift cards for Lululemon, Amazon and The College Corner. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in cornhole; the winner of the game will receive a $200 gift card to The Velvet Ditch Daiquiri N’ Sports Bar.

Ish Sowell is the CEO of Axe Sports Group, the NIL firm that represents Simmons. He said that fans should look forward to the event.

“People should be excited to meet Austin Simmons, get a picture and (receive) an autograph, but let’s not ignore the food trucks, the great live music, cornhole and face painting for the kids,” Sowell said in an interview with The Daily Mississippian. “Overall, this will be a block party vibe, and if you want a good time, College Corner is the place to be.”

