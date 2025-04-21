In collaboration with the Rebel Philosophers’ Society, Ask a Philosopher is a new column inviting readers to present a dilemma in exchange for a philosophical take from the society’s members. Each response is attributed to the philosopher or concept that inspired it.

Dilemma:

I have a class presentation next week. I’ve prepared the material, but the thought of standing up in front of my classmates fills me with fear. I imagine everything that could go wrong: I could stumble over my words, my classmates might not value me, the professor might be disappointed or I might even get a bad grade. My presentation is scheduled for next week and my anxiety is growing.

Aristotle’s Answer:

You’re feeling fear? Aristotle would understand. Emotions like fear are completely natural and a part of being human. However, he would also say that reason should guide you, not just your emotions.

Aristotle would point out his idea of virtue as a mean between extremes. In your case, the virtue is courage. The perfect mean balances being a coward (excessive fear) and recklessness (not enough fear).

Skipping the presentation would be giving in to the extreme of cowardice. Aristotle would push you to find that courageous middle ground — acknowledge your fear, recognize it is just your drive for success bursting at the seams and affirm your emotions are a sign of capability.

He also believed that virtue comes from habituation. By acting courageously over and over, you become courageous. So, Aristotle would strongly advise you to practice the presentation repeatedly. Each practice session is an act of courage, helping you habitually face that fear.

He would also employ practical wisdom (phronesis), which is the ability to discern the best course of action in dicey situations.

Right now, fear is clouding your reason. Aristotle would suggest reframing those fearful thoughts through pragmatic reasoning.

Ask yourself: “What’s the actual probability of those fears coming true?” “Even if they do, what are the actual consequences?” “Is my fear helping me or hindering me?”

Also try to reframe your thoughts: “This is an opportunity to learn and improve my public speaking skills.” “My classmates are nervous too; we’re all in this together.” “The professor wants me to succeed and is there to support me.”

Aristotle holds flourishing in life (eudaimonia) as the goal for all our actions. That means living a life of virtue, guided by reason. Avoiding the presentation might feel like a quick fix for anxiety, but it actually hinders your long-term growth and flourishing. Facing your fear, even if it is hard, helps you develop as a person and builds resilience.

“My young friend,” Aristotle might say, “your fear is understandable, but it shouldn’t control you.”

Consider what I’ve told you and don’t give in to cowardice by avoiding your duty.

Instead, reflect on these principles and deliver your presentation. You’ll not only complete your assignment but also take a step toward becoming a more virtuous and resilient individual.

