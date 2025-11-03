Ole Miss sports are in full swing, and October has seen some strong performances all around. Here are three athletes who showed out last month.

Trinidad Chambliss

It is hard to get over the exciting Cinderella story coming from senior Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss. As he continues to settle in, he keeps impressing.

After leading the Rebels to a victory over then-No. 4 LSU to end September, Chambliss has continued to dominate. He became the first Ole Miss quarterback since Eli Manning in 2001 to throw for at least 250 yards in each of his first six games.

Against Washington State, Chambliss eclipsed a career 6,000 total yards across D-II and D-I.

Against then-No. 9 Georgia, he led the Rebels on five straight touchdown drives to begin the game. Even though Ole Miss ultimately lost, Chambliss threw for 263 yards and led the team on the ground with 42 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

He kept up the heroics against then-No. 13 Oklahoma with 315 passing yards and a touchdown along with 53 rushing yards. The transfer quarterback’s yardage improved with every game this month.

Cammy Niesen

The Ole Miss Volleyball team struggled in October, but Cammy Niesen etched herself in the record books at the beginning of the month when she became Ole Miss’ all-time digs leader.

She surpassed Morgan Springer’s 2011 record despite playing 15 fewer matches than Springer. Niesen currently has 1,732 career digs, second-most digs among active players in the SEC.

She kept up the impressive pace this month with 121 digs. She tallied 24 digs in a game against Vanderbilt. She impacts the game in other ways, too — Niesen finished with seven assists against Texas.

To close out October, Niesen shone in the team’s Senior Day in a reverse sweep against Alabama. She notched 17 digs and five assists.

Cameron Tankersley

Ole Miss Men’s Golf is currently No. 12 in the nation. All four of the team’s seniors rank inside the Top 20 of the PGA TOUR University rankings.

Cameron Tankersley had a strong October on the course. He entered fresh off his first collegiate win at the Invitational at the Honors Course in Chattanooga, Tenn., and was a top finisher in multiple tournaments this month.

He finished tied for second at the Hamptons Intercollegiate, shooting three-under. He secured his fourth-straight Top 15 finish with a four-under performance at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in Saucier, Miss. He currently sits at No. 11 in the PGA TOUR University Rankings.

