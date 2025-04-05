UPDATE: At 6 p.m. the National Weather Service extended the warning until 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a tornado warning for Western Lafayette County today, Saturday, April 5.

As of 5:46 p.m., the warning is set to last until 6:15 p.m., according the National Weather Service alert on Google.

A REBALERT issued by the university directs people to seek shelter immediately.

The alert came after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pope, Miss., or near Batesville at 5:23 p.m.