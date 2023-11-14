From clubs to cafes, Ketrail Bellamy — known as KAE — stands as an upcoming force in the Oxford rap scene, paving the way for other local unconventional rap artists to connect with their community through individuality and develop a unique style.

An Independence, Miss. native, Bellamy’s interest in music arose at 13 and then blossomed into a passionate career in his 20s after he graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.A. in exercise science in 2021. Bellamy is currently pursuing a Master of Science in athletic training at UM.

Inspired by his mother’s boyfriend’s career as a rapper, Bellamy curated his craft by freestyling alongside his brothers. Sharpening his skills throughout the years, Bellamy discovered his love of performing at 17 when his brothers snuck him into Club Mix, a Chicago nightclub, to perform.

Bellamy revealed that his stage name, KAE, represents his evolution into an adult and leaving his childhood behind.

“When I first got into music, for a while my name was KAE KIDD, and as I got older, I couldn’t be a kid no more,” Bellamy said.

Bellamy’s hip-hop and R&B songs are primarily upbeat and motivational, infused with a hint of softness and emotional vulnerability.

KAE’s focus on expression and self-awareness in his music is relatively uncommon within the genre of contemporary rap. With his untraditional style, the artist breaks the mold of the rap stigma while still embracing the impact of rappers before him.

“Even though I’m not a hard trap rapper, I still don’t want to diminish that side of rap because that’s an important part of rap as well,” Bellamy said. “That’s a reflection of a lot of rapper’s realities, so I don’t think it should be taken away. At the same time, I don’t think that has to be the complete facet of it.”

Bellamy shares that the versatility within his identity shines through in his music and appeals to a broad audience.

“The songs will never sound the same. I have slow songs, love songs, opening songs and acoustic songs. The way it’s so everywhere is like me,” Bellamy said. “I fit into all different spaces. I’m gonna go be at a rap show. I’m gonna go to my athletic training program and leave there and gonna go model later. If I wanna play basketball, I’m gonna do that. Just the chameleon nature of it is what I identify with the most.”

Through his music platform, the up-and-coming rapper aims to connect with people who resonate with his messages of confidence, emotional consciousness and hustle.

“I want innovators to hear it. I definitely target people with goals, people who wake up and find a way to get it all the time,” Bellamy said. “I target emotional people, people who are emotionally conscious. I target people who just like to have fun.”

Bellamy revealed he cultivates relationships with fans through performing, describing performing as 50% of his rap career.

“The people’s reaction is so important. Just seeing the way they were locked in with my performance, that’s so important,” Bellamy said. “I don’t think I could be an artist without that.”

One of Bellamy’s most unique performances was at Heartbreak Coffee on the Square on Oct. 22 in which he performed his songs “Love Letter,” “Kickdoor Freestyle,” “Start with 662,” “Bad Day” and an outro to his unreleased mixtape. Bellamy taught the chorus of “Bad Day” to the crowd, and many joined in and rapped the chorus with him throughout his performance.

Bellamy shares that the admiration for his work at that level had a deeper meaning to him.

“The crowd being receptive as they were was life-changing,” Bellamy said.

Within the next year, KAE is looking forward to releasing a mixtape, experimenting with other genres and looking to collaborate with other local artists.

As KAE continues to make music and broaden his audience, he aspires to motivate those around him to strive for their dreams unapologetically.

“A lot of people have told me that knowing my music and knowing me together has inspired them to follow their dreams. Following your dreams is hard, especially in a society that’s very cookie–cutter and wants you to do what’s better for the society,” Bellamy said. “I feel like I have inspired a lot of people to do what they think they want to and be who they want to be regardless, whether I’m painting my nails or wearing pearls. Be who you want to be.”