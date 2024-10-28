The University of Mississippi’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon received a cease and desist order from SAE National Office on Friday, Oct. 25 that bars the fraternity from “any and all chapter operations.”

The Daily Mississippian contacted the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life for comment, but it did not have an official statement at the time of publication.

According to the order, Steve Mitchell, eminent supreme recorder of the SAE National Office, is permitted to place a chapter under a cease and desist order when there are accusations that require investigation.

Mitchell did not specify what those accusations were.

The order prohibits the fraternity from hosting any formal and informal chapter activities or events, unless otherwise permitted.

“The restrictions include but are not limited to brotherhood, social, philanthropic, member education and recruitment activities or events,” Mitchell said in the cease and desist order.

Should the fraternity be found in violation of this cease and desist, the chapter could face immediate suspension as well the suspension or expulsion of individual members.

The Daily Mississippian reached out to the UM chapter of SAE, but it declined to comment. The Daily Mississippian also reached out to the university, the SAE National Office and the UM Interfraternal Council for comment but did not receive any responses at the time of publication.

In mid-December 2017, SAE was suspended by the national office due to “health-and-safety concerns and an inability to adhere to the national organizations standards and expectations.”

The chapter began the recolonization process in 2020.

The university released a statement to The Daily Mississippian at the time of the 2017 suspension indicating the closing of the chapter came after reports of hazing and an investigation by the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct.