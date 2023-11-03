According to enrollment data released Nov. 2, the University of Mississippi continues to bring in record-breaking freshman classes and holds the highest student population among universities across the state.

Many have heard the whispers of Ole Miss having another record-breaking freshman class this fall, and enrollment numbers released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning prove the rumors true. For fall 2023, Ole Miss has enrolled 5,241 freshmen, which beats last year’s record by 761 students.

On Nov. 2, IHL released enrollment data for all of Mississippi’s public universities. The University of Mississippi stands with the highest number of students enrolled: 24,710 students across seven campuses, 7.7% more than last year.

Overall, enrollment has increased across the state by 1.8% since last year, totaling 77,074 students enrolled in a state university. The largest increase was at Mississippi Valley State University which saw a 16.9% increase (317 more students).

Kyle Ellis, director of the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience, explained UM is experiencing higher rates of enrollment across the board, not just with freshmen in a UM.

“As the university continues to enroll record numbers of new freshmen, retention rates are also at all-time highs,” Ellis said. “The university is experiencing more second- and third-year students enrolled on the main campus than ever before.”

At UM, 88% of students returned to continue pursuing an education at this fall.

Alcorn State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi University for Women and University of Southern Mississippi were the four institutions to see an enrollment decrease. Mississippi State University, with 22,657 students, saw a percent change of 0%, with enrollment increasing by just eight students between this year and last.

“It is an incredibly momentous time at the university, especially as more and more students are choosing Ole Miss to build their personal legacies,” UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in a release. “This fall’s record-high enrollment is a testament to all we have to offer students and families, including an outstanding value, academic excellence and strong student support programs.”