Red, blue or somewhere in between, students at the University of Mississippi are preparing to cast their votes in the Nov. 7 gubernatorial election. Of the three candidates — Republican incumbent Tate Reeves, Democrat Brandon Presley and Independent Gwendolyn Gray — students’ favor is split between Reeves and Presley.

William Jackson Henshaw, a freshman elementary education major, shared why he will be voting for Gov. Reeves.

“He is trying to make a change in education by raising teacher salaries and improving the course curriculum within Mississippi schools,” Henshaw said.

“Also, there is a massive demand for teachers in the Delta region and that is definitely because of the low pay. There needs to be incentives for potential teachers to move to the Delta and teach in low-income areas. I think that there are no great candidates, but Reeves just seems like the most decent one.”

Ashmit Malhotra, a freshman journalism major, also explained that his vote will go to Gov. Reeves.

“I would rather keep him in office,” Malhotra said. “He is knowledgeable about the state of our economy in Mississippi and has successfully provided job opportunities. He could have done a way better job at handling the healthcare crisis, but I hope that he implements change for the better in the state’s infrastructure and healthcare situation.”

Although these Republican voters acknowledged the flaws of the incumbent, they seem optimistic that he will serve the state well.

On the other hand, some students are ready to see a change in who holds the state’s top office. These students are enthused by the prospect of Presley as governor.

Sophomore pharmaceutical sciences major Abbey Markley explained that she believes Presley will make way for younger generations to be involved in the state’s political landscape.

“I feel like he could make a true change in Mississippi,” Markley said. “I want to see more young people get involved and informed when it comes to politics in Mississippi. We are the next generation of people who get to make decisions for ourselves and our children, especially our state.”

Other students have reasoned who they will vote for because of each candidate’s plans for taxes and the job market. Mason Roach, a freshman biological sciences major, explained that Reeves’ push to eliminate income taxes was one reason he will vote for Reeves.

“I am voting for Reeves because he is working towards eliminating state income tax and I would really like to see change in the state infrastructure, especially in Jackson,” Roach said.

However, another student believes that Presley will be a better fit to improve tax rates and job opportunities because of his previous experience as Public Service Commissioner for Mississippi’s Northern District. The student has been allowed to remain anonymous due to fear of backlash from their family.

“I want to see less poverty and unemployment through tax management and job opportunities. This is why I am voting for Presley. His campaign is all about fighting corruption,” a freshman journalism major said. “He was previously a Public Service Commissioner. He saved taxpayers six billion dollars and brought many people jobs through his Hire Mississippi Initiative. I am confident that he will take action as governor.”

Another student also believes that Presley could improve quality of life for some of the poorest areas in Mississippi. This student requested to remain anonymous for similar reasons.

“He’s not Tate Reeves, and I want to see some variety in our state’s governance,” a freshman finance major said. “I want them to protect our access to healthcare and improve the standard of living for our state’s poorest areas, specifically the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Delta.”

Keen Stinson, a sophomore accountancy major, said he will be voting for Presley because of his care for the people.

“Presley seems to have the people in mind more than Reeves. He is planning on helping with the current hospital crisis and is wanting to lower grocery tax.” Stinson said. “Our state needs change after the past couple of years, and I want to see that look like a step in the right direction.”