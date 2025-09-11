A University of Mississippi staff member was fired for re-posting “hurtful, insensitive comments” on social media relating to Wednesday’s murder of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk at an Utah Valley University event, according to an email sent to faculty, staff and students by Chancellor Glenn Boyce on Thursday.

“We condemn this action, and this staff member is no longer employed by the university,” Boyce said in the email.

The staff member’s name was not revealed in Boyce’s email. The Daily Mississippian reached out to UM News and Media Relations Director Jacob Batte for identification of the staff member who was fired but has not yet received a response.

Boyce’s email indicated the content of the staff member’s social re-post runs counter to the university’s values.

“All of us have a responsibility to take seriously our commitment to upholding a civil and respectful campus environment,” Boyce’s email said.

Boyce offered condolences to Kirk’s family and encouraged campus unity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kirk family, as well as members of our campus community who are affected by this senseless act of violence. I encourage our campus community to support one another, and don’t hesitate to use the support services and resources available to you,” Boyce said in the email.

The university’s website lists several “best practices for personal social media accounts.” One practice is titled “Identify your views as your own.” It reads:

“As employees at the University of Mississippi, the things we say and do reflect directly upon not only our personal reputations but also the university’s. It is sometimes difficult for external audiences to distinguish the difference between an individual’s opinion and an official position of the university, especially when we identify ourselves as UM employees. On your personal accounts, please be clear in declaring your views as your own if you identify yourself as an employee of the university. A simple disclaimer should suffice.”

