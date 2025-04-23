Ole Miss Football has several players in this year’s NFL Draft. Fans can watch the first round tonight at 7 p.m. Rounds two and three are tomorrow beginning at 6 p.m., and rounds four through seven are Saturday at 11 a.m. The draft can be seen on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Here is where several Rebels are projected to land in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Day one (round one)

Walter Nolen

Former No. 1 high school recruit Nolen was a force for the Rebels this season, and he has the potential to be not only a first round pick but also a top 20 selection. He led Ole Miss with 14 tackles for a loss and added 6.5 sacks.

Nolen was a First-Team AP All-American, First-Team All-SEC and a finalist for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top offensive lineman or defensive lineman.

Nolen has been widely regarded as a top defensive tackle in a class of quality and highly touted players. He is competing with Michigan’s Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant and Oregon’s Derrick Harmon to be the first defensive tackle selected

Jaxson Dart

One of the most discussed positions in this draft has been quarterback. Three signal-callers stand out from the pack: Miami’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss’ Dart.

There is no consensus among prognosticators about a clear draft order, so Dart could go as high as top 10 — most likely to the New Orleans Saints with the ninth overall pick, or he could fall all the way to the second round. Considering that Dart recently withdrew his name from the list of players attending the NFL Draft event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this will be one of the most polarizing players to watch during the draft.



Day two (rounds two and three)

Trey Amos

Amos followed defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss from Alabama last season and showed out for the Rebels. He finished the season as a First-Team All-SEC cornerback and a Second-Team All-American.

Amos comes in with five years of college football experience. He played for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for three years before transferring to Alabama for one year in 2023 and finally landed with the Rebels for the 2024 season.

Amos could break into the first round as a late flier. He is widely regarded as a top 7 cornerback in the draft, but he most likely will fall into the second round with potential to slip into the third.

Tre Harris III

A cornerstone of the Ole Miss offense, wide receiver Harris also comes in with five years of college experience. He played at Louisiana Tech for three years before transferring to Ole Miss, where he played two seasons.

Last season, Harris was a Second-Team AP All-American and a Third-Team All-SEC selection. He racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns despite missing five games. However, this is a knock for Harris, as his injury history in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons have created cause for concern.

In recent years, fans have seen scrambles for position groups; however, in an excellent 2025 receiver class headlined by players like Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan, Harris is unlikely to break into the first round and likely will be taken in the second or third round.

Princely Umanmielen

Umanmielen came to Ole Miss as the second-ranked defensive end in the 2023 transfer cycle. He transferred from Florida after four years with the Gators.

Umanmielen is an intriguing prospect. He is a great edge rusher, but his ability to defend the run raises questions. Regardless, Umanmielen finished on the Second-Team All-SEC with Florida in 2023 and then improved to First-Team All-SEC with Ole Miss in 2024. Look for Umanmielen to be selected in the third round with potential to slip to a day three pick.

Day three (rounds four through seven)

Chris Paul Jr.

Paul played well in college, but scouts are concerned about his transition to the NFL. Being only 6-feet-1 and 222 pounds, Paul lacks the ideal linebacker size.

Despite his stature, he has shined throughout his collegiate career. Paul was a Freshman All-American and was on the SEC All-Freshman Team at Arkansas in 2022, before transferring to Ole Miss in 2024 to finish as a Third-Team AP All-American and Second-Team All-SEC.

Additionally, he was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the top linebackers across high school, collegiate and professional levels of football.

Many scouts do not believe that his game will transfer well to the NFL, even though he plays as a weakside linebacker, especially when considering his below-average ability to get off blocks. Do not be surprised if he slips into rounds four-five.

JJ Pegues

Despite being an average defensive tackle, the fan favorite “Mayor of Oxford” has attracted more intrigue than usual as a prospect because of the hype surrounding him as an offensive weapon.

When lined up at running back, Pegues gained a first down or touchdown on 18 of his 21 rush attempts. This has been a theme for Pegues throughout his career as he has been a Swiss army knife at Auburn and Ole Miss, where he has played as both a tight end and defensive tackle, while also lining up in the backfield for the occasional rush attempt.

Despite the intrigue, Pegues does not shine in any particular area as a prospect and will likely be taken as a late-round flier with potential as a rotational defensive tackle. He could also line up in the backfield for certain offensive packages.

Republish This Story