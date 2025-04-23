Food has always been a staple of Oxford culture, and the 28th annual Double Decker Arts Festival will showcase the town’s variety with 19 unique vendors.

The vendors will set up at the center of the Square on Saturday, April 26. They operate from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Local popsicle vendor Oxsicles will return for their fourth year at Double Decker. Featured flavors will include best-sellers like strawberry, pink lemonade, blue grape, mango and non-dairy chocolate.

“It’s our biggest event of the year,” Oxsicles owner Elizabeth Speed said. “I love being the local popsicle company in town, and everybody knows to come to me. I’ve been in the same spot for four years, right across from the Ajax corner.”

Speed said Oxsicles marks the occasion by decorating their booth to the nines.

“We pull out all the stops,” Speed said. “We get our flag out. We have our tent with our brand on it. We’re handing out stickers. We’ll also give away little items, whether it’s an insulated tote or a t-shirt.”

Mempops will also be at Double Decker, offering fruit, ice cream and popsicles. Snow Biz will have their classic snow cones as a frozen sweet treat. Baked goods will be served by Crumbl Cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Some familiar food trucks for Ole Miss students will be featured vendors. Wiggly’s will serve their iconic burritos, and Hot Box Hibachi will have their signature chicken, steak and seafood hibachi. Festival-goers can get a caffeinated loaded tea at The Tea to stay energized for that night’s musical performances.

For the health-conscious attendees, Chicken Salad Chick and Living Foods will have fresh, healthy options. Chicken Salad Chick will serve their classic chicken salad among various other dishes on their menu. Living Foods will have organic, whole food options including sandwiches, juices and smoothie bowls.

A student favorite, Casa Mexicana will be among the vendors. Offering Tex-Mex cuisine, Casa Mexicana recently opened a new location on Highway 6. Junior biology major Justin Leis from Biloxi, Miss., is excited that Casa Mexicana will be one of the vendors.

“I love Casa (Mexicana) because it’s fairly priced, the people are always friendly and the food is always good,” Leis said.

Born to Pop, a business based in Byram, Miss., will sell gourmet popcorn and mixed nuts — quintessential festival foods. Vatrice Harmon, owner of Born to Pop, is pleased to have her booth at Double Decker for the first time.

“I have never been to Double Decker, but I have been just about everywhere else as a vendor,” Harmon said.

She is particularly looking forward to the environment of Double Decker.

“I am anticipating a lot of fun that’s family-oriented,” Harmon said. “I’m expecting a crowd because everyone is excited to be outside after the rainy weather we’ve had. I’m excited for the crowd, good food and entertainment.”

Harmon said to look out for their most popular flavors: Hot Cheeto dill, banana pudding and cinnamon roll.

Well-known food chains Domino’s Pizza and Chick-fil-A will be among the vendors, providing quick, easy and familiar food on-the-go.

Savory options from vendors include Taylor Grocery, The Grille, B&E BBQ, Sled Dog’s, Fergndan’s Wood Fired Pizza Cafe and Moe’s Original BBQ.

John Elms, a senior Southern studies major from New Orleans, spoke about the versatility of the vendors.

“My favorite vendor is definitely Moe’s BBQ. I enjoy it so much because the food is fantastic, and there are Moe’s restaurants in New Orleans,” Elms said. “The lineup of vendors is pretty special because it offers a mixture of well-known restaurants and local places. So no matter who is visiting Oxford for Double Decker, everyone will be able to find food they enjoy eating.”

