The Ole Miss Rebels secured their first SEC series win of the season, winning two of their three games against Arkansas.

Lexie Brady continued to be dominant, as she had multiple home runs during the weekend. The pitching looked good for the first two days, but fell apart on the third day.

The Rebels’ got their first loss of the season on day three, snapping their 15-game win streak.

GAME ONE: 9-1 Victory

The Rebels started off hot in game one with Miali Guachino taking the mound, winning 9-1 through six innings.

Ole Miss did not start off with the offensive explosion that they have in games past, but they were methodically scoring throughout the game. Arkansas’ lone run came in the second inning, with Guachino shutting them down the rest of the game.

The offensive explosion came in the sixth inning, with Brady getting the Rebels started with a homerun. Ole Miss continued to put the pressure on in the sixth inning, so much so that they ended uprun ruling the Razorbacks to secure their first SEC win.

GAME TWO: 9-3 Victory

Aliyah Binford took the mound for game two, with the Rebels securing a 9-3 victory.

Arkansas struck first in the first inning and it looked as if the Razorbacks would live up to their No.10 ranking. This ended up being short-lived, as Ole Miss scored five runs in the second inning.

Brady hit yet another homerun, and the game got out of hand from there. The ending to the game was slow as no one scored, but there wasn’t a large enough gap to end the game.

Arkansas hit a homerun in the top of the fifth to kind of fight back, but did not do much as Ole Miss secured their second win and the overall series victory.

GAME THREE: 20-3 Loss

Guachino took the mound for the final game, looking for the series sweep.

From the jump, Arkansas looked like the better team, with Ole Miss not being in a position to win the game. Guachino looked off her game, as the Razorbacks jumped ahead early and never looked back.

Multiple home runs pushed the Razorbacks to victory, but there was some good from the game. Lair Beautae scored her first home run of the season, getting the Rebels something on the scoreboard.

Who’s next

The Rebels travel to play Western Kentucky on Tuesday, Mar. 11th at 6 p.m.