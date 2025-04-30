After a dozen musical artists performed on the Nicholas Air Stage on North Lamar Boulevard last weekend, the smell of food from vendors left the air and more than 100 artists packed up their booths, the 28th annual Double Decker Arts Festival came to its bittersweet end on Saturday, April 26.

The music proved to be a hit, despite some initial skepticism about the popularity of the performers.

Cara Hawxby, a junior biology major from Buford, Ga., said at first she was not excited about the musicians in the Double Decker lineup, but she, along with the crowd of people around her, enjoyed the performances.

“I didn’t really know any of the artists,” Hawxby said. “I just knew a couple of songs, but when I walked into the crowd, everyone was excited.”

Alyssa Viegas, a freshman general business major from Hellertown, Pa., said that while younger people may not have been familiar with some of the artists, she believes the festival showcased what it was supposed to: a variety of unique artists.

“I feel like, maybe, for the younger generation, (the music) may not have been what everyone wanted the whole time, but I thought it was good for what the festival was,” Viegas said. “I don’t think it should have been any different.”

Alexander Harris, a management major from South Carolina, said that he was glad to be a part of the crowd gathered around the stage to see the performances.

“I feel like it was great, and I’m glad that I have experienced it. And the area around the stage was always fully packed,” Harris said. “I mean, from the front you look back, and you can’t even see the Square anymore.”

Other forms of art also proved to be popular during the event; there were roughly as many people crowding the booths as there were crowding the main stage.

Sculptures, pottery, paintings, prints, candles, woodworks and other art forms were featured throughout the festival.

Stacy Kiehl, an interdisciplinary artist from Memphis, sold a variety of handmade toys, woodworking pieces, paintings and prints at the festival for the first time. She said that the community was welcoming, and she sold a lot of her art.

“It’s been good,” Kiehl said. “It’s been really busy. We’ve sold a bunch of stuff, and everyone’s been really nice.”

Kiehl wants her art to encourage people to add joy and color into their life.

“Art should make you happy, and you can have fun in your house and not be afraid to decorate with bright, colorful stuff,” Kiehl said.

Sculptor J.W. Burch displayed welded sculptures at the festival for his second year in a row. He repurposes discarded tools and other metal to create his sculptures, which he has enjoyed doing for three years.

“I try to take vintage tools and repurpose them and do what I call welded sculptures,” Burch said. “I try to make each piece unique. Although they’re similar, they’re different.”

Burch gets his inspiration from simply looking at different tools.

“I just look at discarded materials and think, ‘What could I use this for?’” Burch said. “When I see a hammerhead, it reminds me of a motorcycle. The wrenches remind me of fish, and the pickaxe reminds me of a sailboat. It’s a great hobby.”

Zach Doyle, a potter based in Lake Cormorant, Miss., sold pottery that he made in his garage along with handmade candles. Despite being a dedicated Ole Miss fan, this was his first time having a booth at the Double Decker Arts Festival.

“It was a good turnout,” Doyle said. “We’ve done pretty good. We sold about 30-something pieces in total.”

Doyle, who also displayed a Make-A-Wish donation jug at his booth, hopes to come back next year for Oxford’s 29th annual arts festival.

“It’s been a great, successful festival with great weather,” Doyle said. “ Hopefully, we get invited to come back next year.”

