The horror genre is, if nothing else, forever evolving and growing quite spectacularly. More than most film genres, horror has a multitude of avenues to tell suspenseful stories. In 2022, “Smile” brought a unique twist to an otherwise familiar story, and its sequel “Smile 2” expands upon that concept quite exceptionally.

“Smile 2” is a solid horror flick that hits the ground running and relies heavily on its audience to follow along and catch up. The film follows pop star sensation Skye Riley, portrayed by Naomi Scott, as she is haunted by a demonic force that takes the form of people from her past sporting an incredibly unsettling smile.

While seemingly derivative of what the first film had to offer in regards to story and characterization, this sequel knows how to up the ante on almost every conceivable level. This is largely in part to the film’s increased budget due to the surprising success of the first film. The scale of “Smile 2” keeps the concept refreshing, and the bold directing choices make for some truly gnarly sequences.

The journey of the lead character is the most significant development that this sequel has over its predecessor. Skye is a great protagonist, and her characterization as a recovering addict with a traumatic past makes for a bevy of interesting parallels between the horror elements and her own internal conflicts.

From the opening scene, which showcases a rather gripping one-take, it is made pretty clear that the technical prowess on display will surpass that of what the first film was able to achieve. The lighting, sound design and cinematography all do an excellent job of ensuring that we as an audience experience what is intended at precisely the right moments.

Writer and director Parker Finn more than understands that true horror comes from the fear of the unknown and the fear that something awaits in the darkness. The tension is more frightening than the jolt. This is not to say that the film is free of jumpscares, because it is chock full of them. However, they are mostly, if not all, effective because of the discipline behind the camera.

For all of the goodwill I have given the film for its bold choices, the last act does fall into some of the more cliche trappings of the horror genre and the medium of film in general.

While it did not greatly affect my enjoyment of the film, a few of the most pivotal moments rely on pulling the rug out from under the audience, and there are only so many times that can be done before a story feels like it has no real stakes.

These choices crescendo into one of the most interesting endings of the year, and I am quite excited to see what Parker Finn and his team come up with next.

“Smile 2” is a captivating thriller that, much like the demonic force in the film, never gives the characters an easy way out. Despite its horror elements, the film left me with a massive smile on my face.

“Smile 2” is in theaters now.