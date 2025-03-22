Hannah Olive, a junior allied health studies major, was crowned Miss Black University in Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Ballroom Friday, March 21.

Hosted by the University of Mississippi National Pan-Hellenic Council, the pageant — now in its third year — was themed Eclipsed in Elegance.

Six contestants competed: senior exercise science major Nahriah Brown, junior sports recreation and administration major Pariss Moot, senior marketing major Makyla Wallace, sophomore biology major Reagan Ammons, sophomore English major Madison Washington and soon-to-be queen Olive.

Olive also took home the Audience Choice award. Washington was voted Miss Congeniality among the contestants and was also awarded Most Photogenic.

Following their introductions, the contestants competed in a health and fitness round. In this round, the contestants demonstrated confidence through a series of power poses while they sported their choice of athletic wear.

The talent portion of competition provided an opportunity for each contestant to showcase their unique gifts including dancing, singing, cheerleading and poetry recitation. The evening wear segment followed with an elegant display of red, white and blue dresses.

Contestants also answered two on-stage questions, with the first being, “How do you define and embody brilliance?” For their second question, each contestant picked at random.

Wrapping up the ceremony, Olive paraded the stage one last time, adorned with her sash and crown. Following the ceremony, she expressed gratitude to those who supported her along the way.

“This moment just means so much,” Olive said. “I’m very excited and thankful for my support system and everybody who helped me. I’m ready to represent, serve and just do what God calls me to.”

Lindsey Cole, pageant coordinator, NPHC vice president of affairs and a sophomore biochemistry major, explained why the Miss Black University pageant is important to her.

“This pageant was an opportunity for someone to represent the Black community here at the university, since we are the minority,” Cole said. “It was really great getting to learn and watch them work together and become great friends throughout this whole process.”

AC Buckley, pageant coordinator, NPHC vice president of programming and junior public health major, shared a similar sentiment about the pageant.

“It was a product of love and dedication,” Buckley said. “It’s been really joyous to see all of our contestants perform and compete and represent all of our amazing Black women that we have on campus. I’m proud of NPHC for giving an opportunity to highlight them exclusively.”