One of the most important aspects of college football is the stadium, as the size and crowd noise of a stadium contribute to making home field advantage a reality. How does Vaught-Hemingway Stadium compare to other SEC stadiums?

Size

Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, holds over 102,000 fans, and Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., shakes under the weight of just as many roaring fans. Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., nearly matches them both. Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., both eclipse the 90,000 mark.

With a capacity of 64,038, the Vaught sits well below these towering coliseums of the SEC’s giants. Still, crowd noise may actually benefit from this smaller size, since so many fans are packed in so close to the field.

“I think (the Vaught) being smaller really helps you feel the atmosphere more because there aren’t a bunch of empty seats,” sophomore finance major Damien Beglis said. “So I think the atmosphere is really nice here.”

Grant Cox, a staff writer for Xavier News, provided a review of his experience in the Vaught during the Arkansas game last month.

“Vaught-Hemingway Stadium holds 64,038 fans, which is smaller than most other stadiums in the SEC, but you would never know it once you are inside,” Cox said in his story. “The way it is designed, wide and open, makes the crowd feel even larger and louder than its number. Every cheer echoes, every chant rolls through the stands and the energy feels tireless.”

Traditions

The Vaught might not deliver the same overwhelming decibel readings as LSU’s Tiger Stadium or Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, but it is rich with tradition. When “Lock the Vaught” echoes before kickoff and the entire crowd harmonizes over Ole Miss’ signature “Hotty Toddy” chant, or when the Rebels score and the lights flash red against the Mississippi night, there is an electricity that is unique in the college football world.

“I think we have a great set of traditions and things that we get to do, so that’s been super fun,” senior marketing major Bennett Loper said.

Even before the game, as players file down the Walk of Champions, thousands of fans pour around the brick slabs to cheer them on. When the Grove empties and the Rebels take the field, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium transforms. It is a place where heart and pride collide, where 64,000 voices rise in unison to remind the rest of the SEC that the South’s loudest stories are not always told in the biggest stadiums.

Home field advantage

Tiger Stadium thrives on chaos and night game mystique. It is widely regarded to be the loudest and toughest stadium to travel to. Bryant-Denny Stadium commands respect through tradition and the sustained dominance of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sanford Stadium hums with confidence born of championships while being home to the Georgia Bulldogs, arguably the most powerful program in recent memory.

Over the decades, Ole Miss Football, too, has built a proud history inside its stadium walls. The Rebels boast an all-time home win rate of around .720, and, under Lane Kiffin, Oxford has turned into one of the toughest SEC road trips.

Since 2020, Ole Miss has gone 25-6 at home, with several Top 25 wins and some of the loudest nights in school history. The stadium has sold out regularly over the past few seasons, and attendance has at times exceeded capacity. When No. 11 Ole Miss upset No. 6 Georgia last season, there were reportedly 68,126 fans in attendance — about 4,000 over capacity.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium might not tower like the other massive arenas, but it holds its own. The fans in the stands and the players on the field work together to make every home Saturday an electric atmosphere that conference opponents both respect and fear.

“I love (the Vaught). I think we have, especially (at) night games, we have a good vibe,” Loper said. “(It’s) really fun. I wish our student section was bigger, but I think it’s a great stadium.”

