News organizations reported on Monday that human remains found in Carroll County over the weekend may be connected to the disappearance of former University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee in July 2022.

According to Mississippi Today, a gold necklace with the name “Jaylee” was found with the remains. Although local authorities have not publicly identified the remains, the necklace reportedly matches one worn by Jimmie “Jay” Lee in social media posts.

“An image of the cursive nameplate obtained by Mississippi Today matches a necklace that Lee wore in pictures and videos on his Instagram account as recently as two days before he went missing,” according to Mississippi Today.

The remains were discovered by hunters in a wooded area, according to FOX13 in Memphis. Carroll County is located an hour and half southwest of Oxford.

The Oxford Police Department, which has been leading the investigation into Lee’s disappearance, confirmed it is aware of the development.

“We’re aware of an ongoing investigation in Carroll County regarding some remains that were found in their jurisdiction,” Sgt. Mark Smith, the administrative officer for OPD, said to The Daily Mississippian. “They’re the lead agency on that investigation. To the extent, if at all, it bears on our investigation, we’ll work with them moving forward.”

OPD also released an official statement on the investigation.

“Our main priority has always been to bring Jay Lee home. We, like the public, are anxiously awaiting updates and ask for patience as the investigative process unfolds,” Chief Jeff McCutchen said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s office, District Attorney Ben Creekmore and Herrington’s defense attorney, Kevin Horan, could not be reached for comment.

Lee — a prominent member of the Oxford LGBTQ+ community and 2022 University of Mississippi graduate — has been missing since Friday, July 8, 2022. In October, Lee was legally declared dead by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Grady Tollison.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was arrested and charged with the capital murder of Lee on July 22, 2022. Herrington’s trial ended in a mistrial on Dec. 11, 2024 after the jury could not come to a consensus on a verdict.

Herrington is currently out on bond.

According to reporting by the WLBT3, the jury was hung 11-1 in favor of a guilty verdict. The report indicated one of the factors that led to a hung jury was the absence of a body, according to an anonymous juror.