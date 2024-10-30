With the 2024 presidential election just days away, most vote projections show what is practically a tie between candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, with Harris leading by a percentage point or less. This narrow margin illustrates the stark division among citizens on many key issues.

Considering such polarization, my collegiate editorial promoting one candidate over another might not have the most profound impact. Even in a close race, though, every voice shapes the narrative and influences undecided voters.

With that, Kamala Harris has the best interest of Americans. From top to bottom as a candidate, politician, diplomat, etc., Harris is more well-equipped to serve as president.

Central to Harris’s campaign is her commitment to safeguarding fundamental freedoms, particularly in areas like reproductive rights and civil liberties. She stands firmly against the government’s interference in personal decisions, championing women’s right to make choices about their own bodies. Compare that to Trump, who has boasted about appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

Her administration would not only protect the right to choose but also fight for comprehensive legislation to ensure access to healthcare for all. Moreover, her advocacy extends to protecting the rights of marginalized communities, emphasizing inclusivity and equality as core values of her leadership.

Contrary to what many may suggest, her economic plan projects to boost the economy and significantly increase the earning potential of the middle class. This idea is supported by many, including 23 Nobel Prize-winning economists who signed a letter calling Harris’ economic plan vastly superior to Trump’s.

Her economic agenda includes targeted tax cuts for middle- and lower-income Americans, making daily life more affordable. Conversely, while Trump has promised tax cuts, his campaign has made it clear it’s interested in cutting taxes for the country’s highest-earning one-percent, effectively prioritizing the wealthy over the working class.

In addition to economic reforms, Harris is focusing on making housing, child care and elder care more accessible to help reduce the financial burden on working families.

Perhaps one of the most critical yet overlooked aspects of Harris’ campaign is expanding Medicare and improving healthcare affordability — an intersection between finances and well-being. Here in Mississippi, the lowest-ranked state in terms of healthcare availability and a state where 14% of adults say they went without healthcare attention due to high costs, we would greatly benefit from an expansion of Medicare.

When electing a leader, it’s essential to remember that voters are selecting a global representative for who we are as a people. In this regard, rhetoric and behavior must be considered when examining our two candidates. Far and away, Kamala has a more agreeable, diplomatic stance on many issues. Her approach emphasizes building coalitions and negotiating across divides, appealing to both allies and adversaries with language that prioritizes shared goals and respect.

In contrast, Trump’s direct, sometimes inflammatory style, is polarizing, making him a unique but often contentious figure. His rhetoric has culminated in significant events such as the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection, when a mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election.

Trump’s refusal to concede that election, despite a lack of evidence for widespread fraud, has contributed to heightened tensions and distrust in the electoral process. Undermining our electoral integrity while inciting a mob attack on U.S. soil is beyond concerning.

One of the more widespread arguments against Kamala Harris is that she has served as the second in command, leading some to hold her responsible for the way the past four years have unfolded. However, many people use the presidency of Joe Biden as a litmus test for a Harris administration without examining the differences between the two as politicians.

A legitimate example would be giving Vice President Dick Cheney credit for the majority of the administration’s decisions for eight years while President George W. Bush was on cruise control. Harris’s influence was far from that during Biden’s tenure as head of state.

We have yet to see what a Harris presidency would look like, but many indicators tell us that it will be an administration that benefits the everyday American.

As voters consider their options, they must weigh the implications of their decision for future generations, particularly in terms of inclusivity, economic stability and healthcare access. Harris embodies the change many Americans seek, promoting a future that values equity and opportunity for all.

In a time of unprecedented division, let us not forget that every vote counts. Choose Kamala Harris, a candidate who prioritizes the common man and strives for a more equitable future.

Justice Rose is the opinion editor. He is a senior journalism major from Madison, Miss.