From economic policy and border control to LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, here is a look at where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stand on the issues that matter to students at the University of Mississippi.

The economy

Former President Donald Trump’s economic policy, as laid out in his 2024 GOP Platform, consists of five points: cutting regulations, making the Trump Tax Cuts permanent, making fair and reciprocal trade deals, ensuring low-cost, reliable energy and championing innovation.

While Trump’s plan does not specify which regulations he will cut, his platform states he will “slash regulations that stifle jobs, freedom, innovation and make everything more expensive.”

He also plans to double down on provisions of the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he said doubled the standard deduction, expanded the Child Tax Credit and “spurred economic growth for all Americans.”

The former president also plans on prioritizing American producers over foreign outsourcers and achieving energy independence through expanding oil, gas and coal production. Trump concluded his economic plan by discussing innovations in crypto, artificial intelligence and space.

LGBTQ+ rights

Trump’s platform focuses on restricting gender affirming care and limiting the participation of transgender women in women’s sports. He aims to ban taxpayer funding for sex change surgeries and restrict schools from promoting gender transitions.

Border security

Trump’s border security plan includes moving troops stationed overseas to the U.S.-Mexico border and deploying the U.S. Navy to set up a “full fentanyl blockade.” His platform calls for deporting undocumented immigrants, as well as gang members, drug dealers and cartel affiliates and implementing “extreme” vetting for individuals entering from the southern border.

Women’s rights

Trump takes credit for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during his presidency and encourages leaving abortion legality to individual states. He vowed to veto any federal ban on abortion, according to Politico.

The economy

Vice President Harris’ economic policy centers on supporting the middle class. Her plan includes restoring the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, which she says will cut taxes for more than 100 million working and middle-class Americans.

Harris aims to address the housing crisis by planning to build three million affordable rental units across the country, according to her New Way Forward platform.

Her Opportunity Economy agenda also includes expanding the startup expense tax deduction from $5,000 to $50,000 to encourage small business growth, with a goal of reaching 25 million new business applications. To “take on bad actors,” Harris proposed a first-of-its-kind federal ban on corporate price gouging, building on anti-gouging laws that exist in 37 states.

LGBTQ+ rights

Harris’ platform advocates equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. In a speech made in Houston, she condemned recent book bans in states like Florida, which prohibit discussions of sexuality and gender.

Border security

At the Democratic National Convention, Harris advocated for a pathway to citizenship while increasing border security. Harris supports a Tougher Border Compromise to close loopholes in the asylum process and give the president authority to shut down the border when there is an influx of immigrants, according to the Washington Post.

Like Trump, Harris expressed concern over the fentanyl crisis, proposing additional personnel and fentanyl detection machines at ports of entry, according to CBS News.

Women’s rights

Harris opposes state-imposed restrictions on women’s reproductive rights, advocating instead for federal protections. She supports restoring Roe v. Wade, which would prevent states from regulating abortion decisions in the first trimester and only allow them to impose regulations on abortion in the second trimester when regulations are reasonably related to maternal health. Harris also insisted that exceptions be made in cases of rape and incest.