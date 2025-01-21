Just behind SEC opponent LSU, Ole Miss boasts the No. 2 transfer class, with 22 commits from the portal as of Jan. 21.

The Rebels addressed most of their weaknesses, adding six players to help secure both the offensive and defensive lines. They also added four players in the defensive secondary and three linebackers.

Additionally, eight skill players were added to the Ole Miss roster, including a kicker and a quarterback. Most of the players from this class have multiple years of eligibility left.

Transfers in

Harrison Wallace, WR (Penn State) – As the top available player in the portal, Wallace was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions offense. This past season, he caught 46 passes for 720 yards, with four touchdowns — making him one of Penn State’s best wide receivers. For a pass-oriented offense like Ole Miss’, Wallace will fit right into the Rebels wide receiver room.

Da’Shawn Womack, DE (LSU) – Womack is a player best known for being fast off the edge. The true sophomore has had limited snaps in two years with the Tigers, but he made the most of them, with two-and-a-half sacks and multiple pressures as well. He should add some depth to a strong edge rusher room.

PJ Wilkins, OL (Charlotte) – Wilkins is the nephew of legendary NBA player Dominique Wilkins. Coming in at 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 375 pounds, he should be an anchor for the Rebels. Wilkins will come to Ole Miss as a redshirt freshman.

Patrick Kutas, OL (Arkansas) – Kutas was a force on the line for the Razorbacks, coming in at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 315 pounds. Playing 25 games over three years with Arkansas, he did not allow a single sack. He might be considered as a better guard, but he also offers positional versatility.

Jaylon Braxton, DB (Arkansas) – Braxton played only two games last season, with a knee injury keeping him out most of the year. In the sophomore’s lone complete season, Braxton had 21 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. He should add depth in the secondary.

Luke Hasz, TE (Arkansas) – Standing at 6 feet, 3 inches and 241 pounds, Hasz is seen as a true tight end. Last season for the Razorbacks, he had 26 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns. Hasz should play the same role for Dae’Quan Wright that he did for Caden Prieskorn last season.

Princewill Umanmielen, DE (Nebraska) – Umanmielen, the younger brother of Princely Umanmielen, comes in at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighs 245 pounds. In two years, he has 35 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks. The obvious comparison is his older brother, as they have very similar play styles off the edge.

Kewan Lacy, RB (Missouri) – In limited playing time last season, Lacy had 18 carries for 85 yards. He is a very fast back who should add some depth to a nearly new running back room.

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR (Oklahoma St.) – Stribling has some of the best hands in the portal, recording more than 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He is a physical receiver who makes plays on the ball and should be a good outside receiver for QB Austin Simmons.

Antonio Kite, S (Auburn) – Kite has the tools to be a great safety for Coach Pete Golding’s defense. After recording six tackles, a fumble recovered for a touchdown and an interception, he has proven himself to be a player with a ton of potential. He should have an impact from day one in the Rebel secondary.

Caleb Odom, WR (Alabama) – Coming in at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighing 227 pounds, Odom is an athletic phenomenon. He resembles former Ole Miss great DK Metcalf when he was in college, winning jump balls by out muscling the corner.

Delano Townsend, IOL (UAB) – The 6 feet, 4 inches and 315 pound freshman has the ideal size for a guard. Townsend is a young player with a lot of potential, but his role for the Rebels has yet to be fully determined.

Jaden Yates, LB (Marshall) – Yates was a part of the mass exodus from Marshall after its head coach left for Southern Miss. He had 115 tackles and half a sack as the man in the middle for the defense. This upcoming season, he could either be very good depth or be the second man with TJ Dottery.

Sage Ryan, DB (LSU) – Ryan is best known for being a hard hitter. He has been decent during his time with LSU, with 43 tackles, one sack and an interception last season. Ryan was interested in a change of scenery, and Golding’s Rebel defense will be the perfect fit.

Andrew Jones, LB (Grambling) – Jones is making the jump to higher-level football after a strong season with Grambling. He had 111 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. He is a physical backer with the potential to shine in his final season of eligibility.

Tahj Chambers, LB (Missouri State) – Chambers is making the jump from the FCS level to SEC competition after tallying 88 tackles. He is a player who leaves it all on the field every time.

Deuce Alexander, WR (Wake Forest) – Alexander is a receiver who gets down the field in a hurry. He is a decent route runner with the ability to grow into it, as he had 36 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Lucas Carneiro, K (Western Kentucky) – Carneiro is a consistent kicker, securing 18 of his 19 field goal attempts this past season.

Traylon Ray, WR (West Virginia)- Ray comes as a big red zone threat. He had 28 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns. He adds to a deep wide receiver room next season.

Jordon Simmons, RB (Akron) – Simmons is another big addition for the run game, having 110 carries for 664 yards and two touchdowns last season for Akron.

Percy Lewis, OL (Auburn) – Lewis is not new to the transfer portal, with Ole Miss being his third team. The Mississippi native should be able to anchor the offensive line this season.

Trey Hall, RB (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) – Hall is coming off of a 1,098 yard, 13 touchdown season. He was one of the most explosive players in JUCO and should make an instant impact for Ole Miss as a running back and a returner.

Pierce Clarkson, QB (Louisville) – Clarkson is an unknown, as he has spent little time playing for the Cardinals. He should be a quality backup to quarterback Austin Simmons for Ole Miss.

Kapena Gushiken, DB (Washington State) – Gushiken is a solid corner with room to grow, notching 52 tackles and two interceptions. He is a ball hawk with a lot of skill.

Players out

Rashad Amos, RB (Memphis) – Amos left the Rebels after a disappointing season in which he had only nine carries. Amos was supposed to be the power back last season, but never really lived up to that.

Key Lawrence, S (UCLA) – Lawrence had little time on the field as a secondary, with one tackle the entire season. He left the team earlier last season.

Micah Pettus, OL (FSU) – Pettus often frustrated Rebel fans, as he was frequently called for holding penalties. Some could argue he is a better guard than tackle, but Ole Miss never pulled the trigger to switch him.

Jadon Canady, S (Undecided) – Canady started at safety most of the year and earned 38 tackles. He was often beat deep but made some clutch plays in other games.

Louis Moore, S (Indiana) – Moore had 37 tackles in his lone year with Ole Miss. He never had a defined role on the team, leading to his transfer back to Indiana.

Micah Davis, WR (Southern Miss) – Davis was the returner for the Rebels and spent some time in the backfield as well. He is a decent receiver with solid skill once he has the ball in his hands.

Ayden Williams, WR (Mississippi State) – Williams wore the coveted No. 1 jersey for the Rebels, signalling his potential as a receiver. However, he never really saw the field, gaining only three receptions the entire season. Williams left Ole Miss to see the field more, as the Rebels have a lot of good receivers coming in.