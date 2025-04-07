The Ole Miss Women’s Tennis team announced on Friday that the all-time winningest head coach in Ole Miss tennis history, Mark Beyers, will retire after 30 years with the Rebels. He will be replaced by assistant coach Grant Roberts.

Growing up in Tilburg, Holland, Beyers began his tennis career at Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Ga., first as a player and then as women’s tennis head coach starting in 1992.

During his three-year tenure as head coach at Armstrong from 1992 to 1995, he won two Division II National Championships, the Peach Belt Conference every year and PBC Coach of the Year Honors three times.

Beyers then came to Ole Miss in 1995 as an assistant coach for the men’s tennis team where, in 1997, he became the first-ever recipient of the ITA Region-III Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

Beyers remained in this position until 2002, when he became the head coach of the women’s tennis team.

Beyers is the only coach in Ole Miss Women’s Tennis history to reach 300 wins and has led teams in the NCAA Sweet 16 and SEC West Championship.

Ole Miss Athletics is promoting Roberts from assistant coach to fill Beyers’ now empty role. Roberts played for Kentucky and was an assistant coach for the University of Colorado’s women’s tennis team before coming to Ole Miss, where he has been an assistant coach for the women’s tennis team for eight years.

