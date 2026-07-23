Ole Miss brought three players with head coach Pete Golding to Tampa, Fla., for SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 22. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, who joined Golding in Tampa, had record-setting seasons last year and are the faces of Ole Miss, while Will Echoles, another player who came to Tampa, is the stalwart foundation in the middle of the defensive line.

All three players were asked about what Golding means to them as a coach, especially after the change in leadership last season. Head coach Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU before the Rebels appeared in the College Football Playoff.

“Having PG (Pete Golding) as a coach, you just know what you’re going to get,” Lacy said. “You know he’s the same guy every day no matter who is in front of him, so just knowing that gives me so much respect for him. It’s easy to play for a coach like that who is going to keep it real for you.”

Echoles focused on Golding’s authenticity as a coach and as a person. He also spoke about Golding’s bold performance at media days.

“He’s always the same, so I’m honestly not surprised,” Echoles said. “I’ve heard that in almost every interview I’ve been at, what a good job he’s done. He’s on fire all the time. He’s the same all the time honestly.”

Chambliss echoed Lacy’s thoughts, but he specifically talked about the difference between having a defensive-minded head coach rather than a more offensive-minded head coach.

“I would just say the difference is I guess I’m not talking to PG as much in our scheme, offensive-wise,” Chambliss said. “He’s more defensive, but other than that, it’s great day in and day out.”

Chambliss lit up the scoreboard last season. He was electric on the field and threw only three interceptions while maintaining a 66.1% completion rate. He described how the improved defensive scheming and players forced him to get better every day in practice.

“Every time that I go to practice, I think that I’m playing the best defense in the SEC,” Chambliss said. “PG is a defensive mastermind, and, honestly, it’s like playing chess out there between ourselves. It’s cool and I love it. Iron sharpens iron.”

The idea that iron sharpens iron is a belief held amongst the defense ,too. Echoles had very high praise for Chambliss and believes he is one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

“He (Chambliss) can make any throw on the field,” Echoles said. “He’s a threat with his legs. Honestly, I feel like if he started the first two games of our season last year, he would have had way better numbers than I think anybody in the country.”

With several defensive starters transferring or graduating, Echoles will need to step up and be a leader on a defense that may have as many as seven different transfers starting, with many other transfer players acting as rotational pieces.

He discussed his new-found leadership role while also pointing out that, despite being a junior, he feels like his level of maturity will enable him to take on this season’s responsibilities.

Golding mentioned that one of the focuses over the offseason was ensuring that the defensive line stays fresh toward the end of games by subbing consistently. Echoles’ leadership will be vital in reaching that goal.

“I’m young, but I feel like I was very mature coming in as a freshman,” Echoles said. “I’ve got to lead by example, with me being a big-time player. With young guys coming in, I’ve got to set the example. I can’t act like a young guy in the room any more. I’ve got to take on that role of calling people up, showing them by example.”

Echoles wants to lead by example, but he also has individual goals this season. After compiling five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss while earning First-Team All-SEC honors, he is aiming even higher this fall.

“Just leading the SEC, playing, tackles for losses, sacks,” Echoles said. “I want to be one (of the best) — I want to win the Outland Trophy, that goes to the best defensive interior lineman in the country. (I) want to be All-SEC, All-American, just play my best.”

Both offensive superstars Lacy and Chambliss praised the fans for their continued support.

“My favorite thing about playing at Ole Miss I would say is just the culture and the fans,” Lacy said. “Once you walk into that stadium, I feel like (there’s) no other feeling of going out there and playing with the guys you love and having an amazing fan base like Ole Miss.”

Chambliss was asked about the song “Island Time” by the AI artist The Chub Tuggins Band that the stadium and fans alike played consistently throughout the season. He has adopted the song just as much as the fans, evidenced by his suit jacket lining being themed after the song for SEC Media Day.

“Yeah, I love it,” Chambliss said. “I love how creative our fans are. I love that they embrace me and my teammates with that song. It’s really cool to see. Hopefully they do play it a lot when we score a lot of touchdowns.”

Overall, SEC Media Days confirmed the confidence players have going into the season. Their preparation throughout the spring and summer has helped bridge the relationship between the new transfers and returning players.



Consistently practicing against each other benefited both sides of the ball. Once the regular season starts, the fans will help provide an edge at home games for a schedule that ranks as the fifth hardest in the nation.

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