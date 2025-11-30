Ole Miss Football head coach Lane Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss to take the head coaching job at LSU.

“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said on X.

Kiffin desired to cap his time at Ole Miss by leading the Rebels through the playoffs, but he says this request was denied by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. The Egg Bowl, where the Rebels championed a 38-19 victory, on Friday was Kiffin’s last game as Ole Miss Football’s head coach.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern,” the statement read. “My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance.”

Kiffin said he will “cherish the incredible six years” he had with Ole Miss, and he will be rooting for them in the playoffs.

Kiffin’s contract with LSU is reportedly seven years for $12 million a year with bonuses.

LSU fired its previous head coach, Brian Kelly, on Oct. 26 due to unmet standards.

“When coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” former LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize.”

Kiffin departs from Ole Miss after a highly-successful six-year period that includes multiple 10-win seasons, the first 11-win season in program history and a Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl victory. This season, he led the Rebels to a 11-1 record and likely their first playoff berth in school history.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding will be stepping in as permanent head coach, according to a report from On3.

Carter released a statement via X on Friday, Nov. 21 stating Kiffin’s decision would be made by Saturday, Nov. 29. No formal announcement came from Kiffin or Carter on Saturday, but they reportedly had a lengthy meeting.

A report from Brett McMurphy indicated that Kiffin wanted to leave for LSU and still coach Ole Miss through the playoffs. Kiffin threatened that if Carter and Ole Miss Athletics did not allow him to do that, then he would poach the roster and staff, which would mean that he would bring players and other coaches with him to LSU.

247Sports reporter Neal McCready said that Kiffin told his offensive staff that if they wanted a job at LSU, they must leave with him today. McCready also reported that players were unhappy with Kiffin.

On3 reported that Kiffin “lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU” and he “told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff.”

Kiffin scheduled a team meeting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30; however, it was delayed to 1 p.m.

Rumors around Kiffin’s departure have been rampant for months. He reportedly addressed the rumors with the team before the Oklahoma game.

On Monday, Nov. 17, Kiffin’s family reportedly toured Baton Rouge, La. LSU officials picked up the family from Oxford on a plane that was owned by the MMR Group, which was founded by former LSU linebacker James B. Rutland — who currently serves as the company’s CEO.

On the same day, the Ole Miss Athletics Department allegedly gave Kiffin a deadline of Nov. 28, the day of the Egg Bowl, to make a decision regarding where he would be coaching next season. However, Kiffin denied that he was given an ultimatum on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Members of the media have asked Kiffin about his departure many times, but he dodged those questions repeatedly.

“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said in a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 16.

A crowd of people gathered outside the Manning Center to see players leave the building. Ole Miss center Brycen Sanders walked out of the building and said “we’re going to the natty, baby.”

Neither Carter nor Ole Miss Athletics has commented on Kiffin’s departure, as of publication.

