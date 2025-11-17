Patrick Woodyard went from Ole Miss to an honoree in Forbes’ “30 Under 30.” The Nashville native returned to lecture as part of the Robert C. Khayat Lecture Series, and he spoke to members of the University of Mississippi community on Nov. 7, at the Powerhouse.

Woodyard graduated in 2010 with dual bachelor’s degrees in international studies and Spanish. He shared his journey from business founder to brand leader with a mission bigger than selling clothes.

As founder of the sustainable fashion brand Nisolo, Woodyard returned to Oxford as this year’s recipient of the Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy’s Emerging Young Philanthropist Award.

Founded in 2012, Nisolo is a sustainable fashion brand dedicated to ethical production and fair wages, emphasizing transparency and a deep connection between makers and consumers.

Woodyard strives to educate consumers about the work that goes into making the beloved clothes. His lecture explored themes of empathy, sustainability and the power of shifting from a “me” mindset to a “we” mindset.

One of the biggest questions Woodyard focused on is: “If you look at your clothes, do you know who made them?”

Woodyard reflected on how his time at UM shaped his view of the world.

“When we go to college, the world around us expands,” Woodyard said. “The ways that we were taught aren’t the only ways of doing things.”

That mindset, Woodyard explained, became the foundation for how he built Nisolo — a company rooted in empathy, sustainability and respect for the people who make the products people wear every day.

Empathy was a common theme of Woodyard’s lecture, as it remains a key part of his perspective.

“I hope the thing you remember the most from this lecture is the idea of moving from ‘me’ to ‘we,’” Woodyard said. “Part of empathy is our willingness and sense to feel what others do.”

Nisolo’s first launch took place at the Powerhouse 14 years to the day on Friday Nov. 7, Woodyard said. Reflecting on the company’s early days, he emphasized the support the Oxford community has shown him throughout his journey.

While Nisolo is now under different ownership, Woodyard said, “the most important thing that mattered to me and to our team is having our consumers be conscious.”

“I was very inspired to see that Ole Miss was putting this event on, and I think he will do very well and go far,” audience member Joanna Heidel said.

Woodyard spoke candidly about the challenges and lessons learned throughout his career, encouraging the audience to approach both success and hardship with humility.

“The greatest difference made is in the valley — not in the mountaintop,” Woodyard said.

He spoke highly of the underrecognized workers. The people behind the products, he said, are what make his brand impactful.

By sharing both successes and struggles, Woodyard demonstrated that creating a successful brand extends beyond fashion. His focus on empathy and ethical practices highlights the importance of caring for employees and the communities they impact.

“It was incredible to hear the journey of the company, but what was most impressive was how vulnerable he was about his personal experiences,” audience member and Nisolo customer Jacob Ferguson said.

