The winners of Miss Ole Miss, homecoming queen and homecoming king were announced Thursday evening after Tuesday’s fall personality election went into a runoff vote. 4,600 ballots were cast in the runoff.

Sam Sepe won the title of Miss Ole Miss with 52.2% of the vote.

Amidst cheers and hugs from her supporters, Sepe expressed her gratitude to the University of Mississippi, reflecting on how her time in Oxford has shaped her as a person.

“I am in shock right now. This university has given me so much. These past three years have made me learn who I am as Sam Sepe, not just a girl from Pittsburgh, but as an individual,” Sepe said. “I never thought this little town in Mississippi would have given me so much, but it’s given me everything.”

Sepe joins Daneel Konnar, who was named Mr. Ole Miss in the initial personality election.

“Daneel said this on Tuesday, but the work is not over yet. I’m ready to represent our university right and get back to work,” Sepe said.

Anna Ware Brown was crowned homecoming queen. She won 53.6% of the vote.

“I’m so humbled and so incredibly grateful. I couldn’t have done it without the help of every single person who voted,” Brown said. “I’m so excited.”

Brady Wood was elected homecoming king, earning 54.4% of the vote.

Through tears, he beamed with excitement about winning the runoff election.

“I’m just so grateful. I have nothing but words of gratefulness and thankfulness. I could not be happier. I’m so lucky,” Wood said.

Associated Student Body Attorney General Helen Phillips coordinated the election. Throughout the process, she prioritized openness with the candidates and voters.

“This year, we really tried to build a bridge between the candidates, the Department of Justice and the student body,” Phillips said. “I went in with the goal of saying, ‘If people understand why the (election) rules are in place, then they’re much more willing to uphold them.’”

Phillips mused on the bonds forged between the candidates and herself over the course of

election season.

“I saw so much collaboration between the candidates. They really had a great camaraderie, which I was really impressed with,” she said. “I really enjoyed getting to know all of them. I consider them all my friends now, which is a really great thing to say.”

ASB President Sara Austin Welch praised Phillips’ leadership.

“I think this year, we really turned heads. The attorney general did such an amazing job with being transparent and graceful, and she really connected with the candidates,” Welch said.

Welch also shared how she and Phillips extended support to the candidates.

“We went down (to the candidates’ tables), like, five times a day to check on them and ask how they were doing,” Welch said. “It’s scary enough already. Putting yourself out there is hard when you know you’re gonna be opposed by someone. I told them all tonight, ‘Win or lose, we are so proud of you.’”

Both Welch and Phillips are glad to close the door on a successful, but hectic election week.

“I am glad, of course, that the week is over. I’m excited to get some sleep tonight,” Phillips said.