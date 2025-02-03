The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team secured its second ranked win for the program, defeating No. 23 Vanderbilt 76-61 on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Nashville. However, the men’s team fell to No. 1 Auburn at home 92-82 on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Men’s basketball

Coming off its recent 72-69 victory against Texas, Ole Miss put up a good fight against Auburn but fell short 92-82. Guard Sean Pedulla left it all on the court with a season high 29 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Ole Miss played an aggressive first half, but Auburn excelled from the three. At halftime, the Tigers had made more than 50% of their three-point shots in comparison to Ole Miss’ 40%. The Rebels also struggled at the free throw line, making only four out of 10 shots.

The Rebels were their own worst enemy in the first half but played better defense in the last 20 minutes. However, the Tigers were more physical in the paint, surpassing Ole Miss by 11 rebounds.

Free throws improved with Ole Miss shooting 20-25 from the line, but overall shooting continued to struggle.

Auburn’s starting five ended the game with double figures, while Ole Miss only had three players reach double digits.

The Rebels play Kentucky at the Sandy and John Black Pavillion on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN.

Women’s basketball

Forward Starr Jacobs scored 24 points and collected 10 rebounds on Sunday, leading the Lady Rebels to a 76-61 victory over Vanderbilt. Ole Miss outrebounded Vanderbilt 32-23 in the game..

The Lady Rebels started off hot, forcing four turnovers within the first five minutes of the game. Jacobs scored the first points of the game.

The Rebels entered the first media timeout with an 8-6 lead. Both teams went on a multi-minute scoring drought, with the game almost hitting a standstill. The game continued to move slowly, with the first quarter ending at 12-11 in Ole Miss’ favor. There were nine turnovers and eight fouls.

Both teams struggled from the field in the second quarter. Ole Miss took command with an 11-point lead heading into the half, led by guard Madison Scott’s eight points.

In the second half, Ole Miss started to inflict their will on the inside, catching rebound after rebound. The Rebels headed into the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead.

The fourth quarter was much of the same. Jacobs stayed consistent, pushing the Rebels toward a comfortable victory.

The Lady Rebels play Oklahoma at the Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The game can be streamed on SEC Network.